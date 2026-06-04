Celebrate Great Outdoors Month, National Get Outdoors Day, and Free Park Day in Minnesota state parks and recreation areas on June 13

June is Great Outdoors Month, making it an ideal time to get outside and explore Minnesota’s outstanding outdoor recreation opportunities. A perfect day to do so is Free Park Day on Saturday, June 13, which also coincides with National Get Outdoors Day. On this date, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive vehicle permit fees at all 73 state parks and recreation areas.

“Great Outdoors Month is the perfect time to get outside and experience everything Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas have to offer,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails Division director. “Free Park Day gives everyone an even better opportunity to discover a new favorite place, spend time with family and friends, and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors. We encourage everyone to get outside and explore Minnesota’s incredible natural resources.”

In addition to offering popular activities such as hiking, biking, picnicking, swimming, paddling and birding, a variety of state park programs are open to all visitors. There are 23 programs scheduled for June 13. These programs are free, but some require pre-registration. These naturalist-led events include:

Games

Information on plants, animals, and geologic features

Exploration of state parks and recreation areas

Instruction on outdoor recreation activities

Find state park programs online at the state parks and trails events calendar.

To help plan a Free Park Day outing, the DNR offers these tips:

Find a state park or recreation area by using the ParkFinder tool on the DNR website.

Always check visitor alerts before leaving home. These notifications about things that might impact visits can be found at the top of each state park website. Start at the DNR’s A to Z park list.

Check the weather forecast before leaving home and bring clothing and footwear appropriate for the forecasted conditions.

Pack enough water and snacks for everyone in the group, a first aid kit, insect repellant and sunscreen.

For those bringing pets, don’t forget a leash, water, snacks, and bags to clean up after them.

June 13 is one of four free days during the year. The vehicle permit waiver for Free Park Day does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping or watercraft rentals. Details are on the Free Park Day web page.

If people can’t make it on Free Park Day, seven-day vehicle permits are also available for check out at participating libraries through the DNR’s State Parks Library Program.

For more information on recreational opportunities in Minnesota state parks and recreation areas, visit mndnr.gov.