Minnesota DNR issues safety advisory for a corridor of the North Branch Root River

Paddlers should portage on limited stretch of the North Branch Root River

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is advising caution when recreating on a stretch of the North Branch Root River in Fillmore County. This area is generally a beginner-friendly paddling spot, however, unexpected rapids along a 50-foot stretch between Moen's Bridge and the Whalan Canoe Launch are making the area difficult to navigate by canoe and other watercraft. The DNR is recommending that less-experienced paddlers portage through the area to avoid tipping in the water. Paddlers should follow on-site signage that identifies where to portage.

The affected stretch is within the channel restoration project at the site of the former Brightsdale Dam. Led by the DNR and Fillmore Soil and Water Conservation District, the project is designed to address long-standing channel instability, sediment transport, and legacy impacts from the former dam while also improving aquatic habitat. The DNR is currently reviewing the project site while exploring options to improve watercraft passage.

Updates related to conditions for watercraft passage will be shared on the Fillmore SWCD and DNR websites as they become available. Questions on current conditions can be directed to the Fillmore SWCD’s District Administrator, Riley Buley, at [email protected] or DNR’s Clean Water Hydrologist, Jeffrey Weiss, at [email protected]. Additional guidance on paddling safety is available on the DNR website.