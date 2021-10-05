Submit Release
Count ME In Training: Transforming School Climate & Culture

Join Count ME In for a fall training session and learn strategies on how to build a positive climate, improve school culture, decrease chronic absenteeism whether remote, in-person, or six-feet apart, and much more!

Date & Time: Tuesdays, November 9 & November 16 from 12:00 pm – 2:45 pm

INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL SESSION

You and your team CAN create a positive school climate and culture during a pandemic!

PARTICIPANTS WILL:

  • Examine how to build healthy relationships within the school community even when behind a screen (staff with students, staff with staff, and staff with families)
  • Learn how to implement fair process for inclusive decision-making
  • Explore strategies for difficult conversations among staff, students and/or families
  • Access a framework (including staff survey) to assess your own school climate and culture through consensus decision-making
  • Leave the workshop with tools to help create a thriving school where all students and staff can feel welcome and be successful

PRESENTERS: Ansley Newton and Susan Lieberman

COST: $85 per member of the school team (minimum of 3 team members) and $115 for individuals. This covers training and materials. The same team should attend both remote sessions. Zoom link will be forwarded after registration.

REGISTER HERE or visit: www.countmeinmaine.org/newsite/attend-upcoming-trainings

If you have any questions, please contact Susan Lieberman at  slieberman@countmeinmaine.org.

