Recognizing the Importance of Financial Literacy and Personal Finance Education

This article was written by Maine Department of Education (DOE) Financial Literacy Teacher Leader Fellow Mark Ashe, who currently teaches at Cape Elizabeth High School.

If you weren’t aware, April was National Financial Literacy Month. The seeds of this concept began with the National Endowment for Financial Education and the Jump$tart Coalition in the early 2000s, with the emphasis being on the education of young people. The United States Senate later formalized April as National Financial Literacy Month.

National Financial Literacy Month underscores the importance of basic financial knowledge, such as understanding the math behind APRs and compound interest or the factors that affect credit scores. There is a growing body of research that suggests that behavioral change is also critical to improving financial wellness. A study from the Journal of Family and Economic Issues found that increasing individuals’ “perceived financial knowledge” is positively associated with “positive financial behaviors.” This means that financial confidence itself may be a significant driver of financial well-being.

For instance, the stock market can seem incredibly complicated and intimidating to students as they begin to think about investing. Teaching students that they don’t need to know much about the economy to save successfully for the future can be empowering. Using a tool like Portfolio Visualizer can be useful to help young people see the historical importance of staying invested, even when bad things are happening in the world. Encouraging students to engage with a stock market simulation can help them learn how volatile individual stocks are and how chasing the latest “winners” can lead to poor investment results. Helping students understand behavioral strategies like “mental budgeting” (i.e., keeping multiple savings accounts for different financial goals) or writing down everything spent in one week or month can be just as important to financial wellness as understanding the power of compound interest and APRs.

Financial Literacy Resources from the Maine DOE

The Maine DOE provides educators and schools with curated resources to support financial literacy education. A growing, and frequently revised, list of relevant materials can be found on the Numeracy Hub in the “Numeracy in Action” section. Resources highlighted currently include those from Intuit for Education, EconEd, and Next Gen Personal Finance. These educator-tested materials are accessible and easy to use, whether you are an experienced financial literacy educator or new to the field. Teachers can also log in to bi-weekly Maine DOE Humanities and Civics Virtual Support sessions for help planning and using Financial Literacy resources.

Financial Literacy Resources from the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME)

FAME supports financial literacy for both students and educators across the state. On May 8, 2026, FAME is hosting the 17th annual Fostering Financial Education in Maine Schools Conference, a free, statewide professional development opportunity for K-12 educators, school counselors, and others who support student financial wellness. This year’s theme, “Teach, Share, Empower: Educators Empowering Educators,” highlights the innovation and expertise found within Maine classrooms.

At the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Participate in educator-led, classroom-ready sessions.

Connect and collaborate with peers from across the state.

Explore financial wellness resources from a variety of exhibitors.

Gain practical tools to support students’ financial well-being.

The conference also offers valuable support for educators, including substitute-teacher reimbursement and networking opportunities that extend beyond the event. Learn more and register here.