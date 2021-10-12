USAF Korean War Veteran Launches Job Skills Program in the Nations' Capital
UTEC represents a "new and Improved System of Service to provide job skills, training and enrichment programs that leads to practical jobs.
UTEC has been created to empower and enrich the lives of the under served populations by providing job skills, training and support for individuals."
— Clayton Roberts
United Training and Employment Center, formed to revitalize job skills in Urban America
United Training and Employment Center (“UTEC”), a 501 (c)(3), non-profit organization was established in the District of Columbia to stimulate job skills and enrichment programs for vulnerable populations in Urban America, including, among others, senior citizens, the unemployed (and under-employed), parolees and those discharged from the military.
As a Career Development, School Referral and Job Placement agency, “UTEC” represents a ‘New and Improved System of Service’ to provide job skills, training, and enrichment programs that lead to ‘practical’ JOBS.
According to Clayton Roberts, Sr., the Chairman and Founder of the agency, UTEC has a fundamental goal to:
Ø Work with proven academic, industrial, technical, trade and vocational institutions in providing job skills, training and support for senior citizens, parolees and those inextricably tied to the public benefits system due to an inability to find or hold jobs paying livable wages.
Ø Empower and enrich the lives of under served populations by providing jobs skills, training, and support for those who seem disenfranchised from the labor force for various socioeconomic reasons.
Ø Add skills training and job placement to the social services being provided by the Department of Human Services (Social Services), Department of Corrections (Parole & Probation) and the many Agencies charged with assisting Senior Citizens.
Ø Be the answer to the ‘Crime Rate Rise’ in our Nations’ Capitol by ‘replacing guns and drugs’ with “Job Skills Training and JOBS”.
When visiting our website, www.utecworks.org it will be understood that we are interested in providing a ‘New and Improved System of Service’ for job skills training that leads to JOBS, particularly within the African American, Latin American and Asian Pacific Communities,” said Gloria Garcia Roberts, UTECs' Director of Human Relations and Public Affairs.
MEDIA CONTACT: Clayton Roberts, Sr. Chairman, Email: uteccr@verizon.net; Telephone: 202-747 4244
The “UTEC”™ name is a trademark and/or service mark of the United Training and Employment Center, Inc., 3298 Fort Lincoln Drive, NE, Suite 825, Washington, DC 20018.
The Website: www.utecworks.org includes ‘Tax Deduction Donation’ Instructions.
Clayton Roberts
United Training and Employment Center Inc.
+1 202-747-4244
