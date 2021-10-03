Troop G Weekly Report - 09/27/2021 - 10/03/2021

On 09/27/2021, Cpl. Physic summonsed Douen Crookson for Criminal Speed for traveling 109 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.

On 09/27/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Alec McKeage (19) of Windham on the ME Turnpike for an erratic lane change southbound in Gray. His vehicle registration was found to be suspended for tolls. His vehicle was towed away.

On 09/27/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Alexis Bolduc-Greene (22) of Portland for expired registration. Bolduc-Greene was charged with operating after registration suspended.

On 09/28/2021, Tr. Bourdelais stopped a vehicle going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Sean Newton (33) of Old Orchard Beach. Upon further investigation it was determined Newton had an active warrant out of Biddeford DC for Failure to Appear for Driving to Endanger. Newton was transported to York County Jail without incident and summonsed accordingly.

On 09/28/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Sheena Woodsome (50) of Dayton on the ME Turnpike for an equipment violation southbound in Falmouth. Her plates were found to falsely attached and her licensed suspended. She was charged with operating after suspension and false attachment of plates. Her vehicle was towed away.

On 09/29/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Waice Falconeri (26) of Biddeford for expired registration. Falconeri was charged with operating after registration suspended, VCR, and no insurance. His vehicle was towed away.

On 09/30/2021, Sgt. Duda assisted with the motor unit in providing an escort for fallen Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross. The motor unit provided an escort from the funeral home in Bucksport to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

On 09/30/2021, Tr. Loder was flagged down by a motorist concerned about a white vehicle operating dangerously. Tr. Loder caught up to a white sedan that was weaving from the breakdown lane to lane 1 while traveling only 35 MPH. After stopping the vehicle near Exit 46, Tr. Loder arrested the operator, Steven J. Willey (60) of Portland, for OUI-Drugs and VCR. At the time of the stop, Willey was out on bail for another OUI-Drugs case. Sgt. Porter assisted at the scene, and Falmouth Police provided a DRE.

On 09/30/2021, at approximately 2309 hours, Tr. Welch responded to the area of mile 20 northbound on the Turnpike for a report of a car vs. tractor trailer crash. The investigation revealed that Brian N. Anger (52) of Auburn, MA attempted to use the median crossover at 20.4 and was subsequently struck (t-boned) by a northbound TT unit. Anger was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

On 10/03/2021, Tr. Loder responded to a single-vehicle crash at mile 28 southbound in Arundel. The operator, Abner Najera (42) of CT, was arrested for Operating without a License, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and VCR. Najera has never had a driver’s license and was out on bail from a previous OUI & Operating w/o License arrest in Maine.