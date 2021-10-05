Smokey Bear in Dover for Fire Prevention Week

Proclaiming “Fire Prevention Week in Delaware”: From left, Dover firefighter Troy Christiansen, Dover Public Library’s Head of Youth Services Susan Elizabeth Cordle, Children’s Librarian Jacqueline McCabe, Captain Chad Knotts of the Dover Fire Department, Dover Mayor Robin R. Christiansen, Smokey Bear, and firefighter David Knight are joined by children who attended a special fire prevention edition of the library’s weekly “Songs and Stories” event.

DOVER, Del. — Smokey Bear joined Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen, the Dover Volunteer Fire Department, and the Delaware Forest Service to celebrate “National Fire Prevention Week” at the Dover Public Library’s Songs and Stories event for young children and their families. Governor John C. Carney, Jr. has proclaimed the week of October 3 to 9, 2021 as “Fire Prevention Week in Delaware” and ” to urge all citizens to thank community firefighters, familiarize themselves with the smoke alarms in their home, develop a home fire escape plan, and participate in efforts to prevent fire situations.”

The story time event at the library featured sing-a-longs and stories that highlighted the work of volunteer firefighters and the need to prevent forest fires. Outside the library, children and their families got a big welcome from Smokey Bear and the opportunity to “touch a truck” during a “meet and greet” with members of the Dover Fire Department and the Delaware Forest Service.

Brett McDonald of Dover is in the driver’s seat at the Fire Prevention Week event held at the Dover Public Library.

National Fire Prevention Week:

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) observes National Fire Prevention Week every year to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, the tragic 1871 blaze that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres. The fire began on October 8, but continued into and did most of its damage on October 9, 1871. This year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” – designed to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.

Smokey Bear:

Smokey’s motto is “Only you can prevent wildfires.” A wealth of information and resources for all ages are available at smokeybear.com Created in 1944, the Smokey Bear campaign is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, educating generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. As one of the world’s most recognizable characters, Smokey’s image is protected by U.S. federal law and is administered by the USDA Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council. Despite the campaign’s success over the years, wildfire prevention remains one of the most critical issues affecting our country. Smokey’s message is as relevant and urgent today as it was in 1944. Statistics from the National Interagency Fire Center show that in 2020, more than 53,000 wildfires – or roughly 9 in 10 – were caused by humans.