VSP News Release (Suspicious Fire, Putney VT)

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Putney, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Westminster Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 21B104339

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright

CONTACT# 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2021 Approximately 5:21 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 19 Shag Bark Hill, Putney, Vermont

Owner:

Laurie Crelan

Shelton, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 2, 2021, at approximately 1721 hours, the Putney Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at an abandoned property located at 19 Shag Bark Hill, Putney, VT. The Putney Fire Department responded to the scene and found a residential trailer and adjacent vehicle, fully involved with fire. Fire suppression efforts were conducted but the building and vehicle were destroyed by the fire.

The trailer and vehicle were unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.

As part of his scene assessment, Putney Fire Chief Tom Goddard contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation, however, is considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award

Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Det. Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B – West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421 ext 4490

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

