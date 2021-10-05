More about Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp joins DCS to Recognize Employee Excellence

ATLANTA - Employees of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) will be recognized during the Department’s Annual Awards Ceremony. The ceremony will be held virtually on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:00 am.

“This is a great opportunity for DCS to recognize those who contribute to the incredible task of preserving public safety and transforming communities in our great state,” says DCS Commissioner Michael W. Nail. “During our Annual Awards Ceremony, we celebrate the key DCS staff who have performed above and beyond the call of duty, and we also acknowledge our community partners that provide services to our supervisee population at an unparalleled level of service,” added Nail.

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp will serve as the keynote speaker for the ceremony. “The Georgia Department of Community Supervision’s dedicated professionals work daily to safeguard our communities and create positive opportunities for those they supervise,” said Governor Kemp. “Their work changes lives, restores families, and protects Georgians, and we are happy to join Commissioner Nail in honoring them.”

During the ceremony, agency leaders will present the following awards:

DCS Employee of the Year Awards

This award recognizes a Sworn and Non-Sworn DCS employee who is producing consistently high-quality work, beyond expected standards, over an extended period, and/or who have achieved a substantial contribution within the criminal justice field.

DCS Leadership Award

This award recognizes a DCS employee for outstanding performance in guiding attention to issues and concerns that impact the quality of the agency work and environment.

DCS Stakeholder Award

This award recognizes DCS stakeholder who is performing acts that further the DCS mission, or make a significant contribution to offenders or the general public, that increase public safety and/or the community good.

DCS Tiffany Bishop Award

This award recognizes DCS Officers within their first year of service who have excelled by producing consistently high-quality work and have fostered unity with co-workers and the community, beyond expected standards.

DCS Heroism Award

This award recognizes acts of heroism or outstanding deeds which resulted in the protection of life and/or property.

DCS Customer Service Award

This award recognizes a DCS employee who provides exceptional support for co-workers, offenders, or the general public that increases public safety and/or the community good.

DCS Day Reporting Center Award

This award recognizes the contributions that our Day Reporting Centers make towards advancing the mission of the department by providing opportunities for successful outcomes for those under supervision. The two Day Reporting Center awards include DRC Program Evaluation and DRC Highest Overall Performance.

In addition to recognizing the award recipients listed, the 2021 DCS Annual Awards Ceremony celebrates the service of many other individuals and teams throughout the Department, including Command College scholarship recipients, 25 and 30 year Faithful Service Awards, and those who have gone above and beyond in service to their communities.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold individuals accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

