Audigent Announces Industry Innovator Dave Rosner, formerly with Initiative, ZEFR and Collab, as Chief Marketing Officer
First CMO for Industry Leader in Identity Solutions and First Party Data for Brands and Media Companies
As everyone has been focused on the deprecation of the 3rd party cookie, Audigent has been focused on solutions for publishers and advertisers. Our HaloID™ and Smart PMPs™ are real solutions in-market”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the next generation identity and programmatic advertising technology company, today announced Dave Rosner has joined as its first CMO. Rosner joins Audigent after nearly three years with Collab, the most watched independent digital content company and leading TikTok and YouTube brand solution provider. Rosner has held senior strategic roles at ZEFR, where he built and led Marketing during a period of hyper growth, and Initiative, where he scaled that company’s award-winning Innovations practice. He will be based in New York City.
— Drew Stein, Audigent CEO and Co-Founder
“As everyone has been focused on the deprecation of the 3rd party cookie, Audigent has been focused on solutions for publishers and advertisers. With our HaloID™ and Smart PMPs™, Audigent is in-market with real solutions and working with world class clients,” said Drew Stein, Audigent CEO and Co-Founder. “We are excited to amplify awareness and adoption of groundbreaking identity technologies built for the cookieless future. Dave has been a change agent for tech and media companies and we look forward to him bringing his approach to Audigent.”
Audigent, the "2.0" data management platform (DMP) and leading edge "data agency" that has pioneered data-driven private marketplace deals (SmartPMPsTM and ContextualPMPsTM) through its cookieless HALOTM Identity product suite recently announced that it has completed a $19.1 million Series B round of financing.
“I’m excited to join this high-performance leadership team. Audigent has unlocked the next level of programmatic solutions with products built for the cookieless future,” said Rosner. “They’ve stared down some of the industry’s most daunting issues and created products that outperform for brands and increase monetization for publishers all while protecting consumer data privacy. The next chapter of the advertising industry will be about data privacy and the cookieless future. I’m thrilled to be a part of a company that has developed next gen solutions that benefit advertisers, pubs and consumers. Audigent is a company on a mission.”
About Audigent
Audigent is a next generation first party data management platform (DMP) and leading edge "data agency." Home to some of the most exclusive content-consuming audiences across CTV, mobile, desktop and social platforms – Audigent is focused on the entertainment, lifestyle, sports, and DTC eCommerce verticals as well as building innovative, full-stack solutions for retail/CPG partners. Having built both a world-class verification suite and deep insights data platform powered by its unique cookieless identity platform (HALO IDTM), Audigent is transforming how premium first party data powers the programmatic landscape with its innovative suite of data and PMP products providing value and performance for the largest brands and global media agencies with verified, opt-in data from some of the biggest content publishers, influencers, athletes and artists including Condé Nast, Universal, Penske, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, please visit: www.audigent.com
Mark Naples
WIT Strategy
+1 6462657372
email us here