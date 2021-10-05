GSB Architects & Interiors, Inc. designing KAT-5 Studios, the First Sustainable Sound Stage Complex
Latina-owned architectural firm designing purpose-built, state-of-the-art sound stage in Savannah, GA
GSB Architects & Interiors, Inc., the award-winning architectural and interior design firm headquartered in Atlanta is proud to reveal the company has been named the official architectural partner for the design of KAT-5 Studios, Savannah's first purpose built production studio, and the first-ever sustainable studio partially powered by solar panels, constructed for production with high ceilings and high acoustical performance. The sound stage is a part of an investment in Savannah's growing film and television industry.
— Founder and CEO of GSB Architects Maria Guerra-Stoll
Led by Maria Guerra-Stoll, the Hispanic, female-owned firm is designing the 130,000 square-foot production facility in West Chatham County at 2332 Fort Argyle Road. The official groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place in October 2021 and the studio is slated to open in December 2022 with plans for continuous expansions over the next three to five years.
“We are so honored to partner with Savannah's film and television industry on this important project, setting worldwide standards for more sustainable sound stages,” said Founder and CEO of GSB Architects Maria Guerra-Stoll. “We look forward to introducing this innovative, purpose-driven facility, catered to serve the needs of Savannah filmmakers, and supporting the local film business ecosystem.”
To further serve community needs, and thanks to the property’s location far from the storm surge line, west of Interstate 95, KAT-5 Studios has established a mutual aid agreement with FEMA to establish the production studio as a necessary staging area for FEMA operations during national disasters such as hurricanes and floods.
GSB Architects is recognized for its expertise in the design of film and TV production studios nationwide. And tapping into years of experience working with businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups to movie studios, the GSB leadership possesses extraordinary knowledge in the design, renovation, and construction of a wide variety of building types and services. The firm offers the following services: Interior & Exterior Architectural Services; Programming, Interior Design, & Master Planning; Specifications & Cost Estimating; Space Planning & Move Management; Acoustical Design Specifications & Sound Isolation; Building Code Compliance Analysis & Design; FF&E Procurement & Installation Management; Site Selection/Observation & Land Use Studies; and Project Management & Construction Administration.
For more information about GSB Architects, please visit www.GSBarchitects.com. For more information about KAT-5 Studios, please visit www.kat5studios.com.
