DruvStar receives Gaming & Leisure’s Industry Partner Award for 2021
For their granular understanding of the real problems facing their clients and commitment in providing premium cybersecurity services.
We look forward to continuing to understand our customer’s needs and to solving their real-world cybersecurity challenges.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, a premium cybersecurity services provider, announced today that it was named the recipient of the Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards Partner Award. This coveted award is uniquely bestowed by the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleague judges, who represent a vast majority of gaming technology spend in North America. The award was presented to the DruvStar executive team at the 20th Anniversary G&L Roundtable Awards ceremony last night in Las Vegas.
“We are honored to receive this award from such a well-respected organization. DruvStar is happy to be a part of the wonderful G&L Community, and we appreciate the recognition that this award represents from the gaming industry, and the acknowledgment that it reflects from our customers,” stated Spencer Fairbairn, General Manager of DruvStar. Spencer added, “We look forward to continuing to understand our customer’s needs and to solving their real-world cybersecurity challenges.”
"What a true honor for us to present the Partner award to DruvStar this year,” said Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure. Caruso continued, “The Partner Award is not only an accomplishment in and of itself, but a unique barometer of DruvStar’s satisfied customer base and a testament to their dedication to that base and this industry’s unique and ever changing needs.”
The Gaming & Leisure organization, publisher of the principal industry management periodical Gaming & Leisure and host of the coveted G&L Roundtable private forum, hosts the Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards. The judges on the distinguished G&L Board and Roundtable Colleague panel, encompassing property owners and operators in the gaming and hospitality industry, define the awards, create the rigorous review process, analyze the entrants, and select the recipients.
The Partner Award is presented to the company that best illustrates a granular understanding of the real problems facing their clients and has taken steps within their offerings to demonstrate they are the appropriate solution for today and for tomorrow.
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides cybersecurity services across gaming, healthcare, government, fintech, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity capabilities for small and medium businesses. With over 100 years of gaming industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape, working 24/7 to stop attacks and protect businesses. To learn more, please visit DruvStar.com.
About Gaming and Leisure
Gaming & Leisure is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry by providing influential products and offerings to help operators effectively manage their companies. Nearly two decades later, the G&L Roundtable has evolved into a highly coveted private, peer-to-peer forum for gaming and hospitality CXOs having hosted the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America. Visit www.mygamingandleisure.com.
