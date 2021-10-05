Road Report For Week of Oct. 3

Weekly Roadwork Report – Oct. 3 – Oct. 9, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing highway. County Road 2120 detoured

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing new bridge over interstate. Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway

Panola County

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly

US 79 - From SH 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures, expect delays

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway

SH 49 – From Bus. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway

Upshur County

None