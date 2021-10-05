Submit Release
VAREP San Antonio Names Tom Phillips as New Membership Director

Tom Phillips, Broker

Tom Phillips, Broker

Phillips and Associates Realty

Phillips and Associates Realty

VAREP- San Antonio

VAREP- San Antonio

"It is important to me that we prioritize the needs of our local servicemen and veterans to ensure that they have the best support when buying, selling or investing in real estate"
— Tom Phillips

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Phillips, Broker/Owner of Phillips & Associates Realty named Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) San Antonio Chapter Membership Director. Tom brings over 30 years of experience to the organization and hopes to help the chapter grow to further help our Veterans.

"It is important to me that we prioritize the needs of our local servicemen and veterans to ensure that they have the best support when buying, selling or investing in real estate," said Tom.

Established in 2011, VAREP is a national housing non-profit for vets, by vets, dedicated to improving the lives of servicemembers and veterans through housing, financial literacy, homeownership and philanthropy. With over 7,000 members, they work within all sectors of the real estate, housing, and financial-services industries and are comprised of patriots from diverse backgrounds as well as military veterans.

By the end of 2021, VAREP will expand their reach to 25 states with over 45 chapters allowing them to empower local real estate, lending, and housing professionals to better serve the needs of military and veteran families.

For more information about VAREP or benefits to Veterans buying, Selling or Investing call 210-857-2375 or email PhillipsRealty1@outlook.com

Tom Phillips, Broker
Phillips & Associates Realty
2106434808 ext.
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


