FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 29, 2021

Governor Parson Announces More Than $1.8 Million in Grants to 19 Agencies Across State to Investigate and Prosecute Criminals Who Victimize Children

Governor Mike Parson today announced the state of Missouri has approved more than $1.8 million in grant assistance to 19 agencies across the state to investigate and prosecute crimes that victimized children. Continue reading the news release from Governor Mike Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov