Governor Parson Announces More Than $1.8 Million in Grants to 19 Agencies Across State to Investigate and Prosecute Criminals Who Victimize Children
Governor Mike Parson today announced the state of Missouri has approved more than $1.8 million in grant assistance to 19 agencies across the state to investigate and prosecute crimes that victimized children. Continue reading the news release from Governor Mike Parson's office here.
