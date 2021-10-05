Sea Pro Boats, LLC expanding operations in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sea Pro Boats, LLC, a saltwater fishing boat manufacturer, today announced plans to expand operations in Newberry County. The $3.7 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

For more than 30 years, Sea Pro Boats, LLC has manufactured center console fishing boats. The company’s expansion at 25214 Highway 121 in Whitmire will increase its operating capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by spring 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Sea Pro Boats, LLC team should apply in person or contact April Sligh at asligh@seapromfg.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Newberry County to assist with costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“Sea Pro Boats, LLC is pleased and excited to be part of a growing county that can offer many different employment options as well as produce a product for our customers that is of top quality and made with integrity. We pride ourselves in being a family-oriented business and treat our employees with respect and dignity while providing them with the satisfaction that they are manufacturing a well-built boat that will be around for a long time.” -Sea Pro Boats, LLC President Jimmy Hancock

“We congratulate Sea Pro Boats, LLC on their latest investment in Newberry County. Anytime a company is able to grow and expand its operations in our state, it serves as a victory for the local community, our workforce and the state of South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, we congratulate Sea Pro Boats, LLC on its latest expansion in South Carolina. We are proud to serve as a home for companies of this caliber, and we look forward to their continued success within our borders.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The recruitment of Sea Pro Boats, LLC to a vacant textiles factory near Whitmire back in 2015 was the first significant economic development that has happened in Whitmire in years. We thank Sea Pro Boats, LLC for investing in Newberry County once again, and we wish them many, many years of continued success at producing some of the finest boats in the world.” -Newberry County Council Chairman Henry H. Livingston III

“Sea Pro Boats, LLC’s commitment to grow in Newberry County demonstrates the favorable conditions that exist for businesses to thrive locally. When the company announced its new headquarters and manufacturing operations in Whitmire just a few years ago, it also brought the excitement of increased opportunity for the community and the people within. We’re grateful to Sea Pro Boats, LLC for its dedication, and we wish the company and our friends in Newberry well as they begin this expansion.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam