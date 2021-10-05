Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Acquires a Veteran Business Development Executive in the Toxicology Space

Alternative Biomedical Solutions

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today the addition of Rashid Hussain, Business Development Executive. This exciting new addition to the team further supports ABS’ commitment to hire impactful, knowledgeable personnel to provide positive customer experiences in the toxicology industry.

Equipped with the ability to perform and flourish in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment, Mr. Hussain is a strong team player, with a successful performance track record in Business Development, Sales, Customer Support, and Intercompany Collaboration. Additionally, he has a strong working knowledge in Biotechnology, Organizational Development and Sales Management. With thirteen years’ experience in toxicology serving clinical, pain management, and drug rehabilitation markets, Rashid brings a wealth of experience to ABS and its customers.

Joe Coffey, ABS CCO states: “I am very happy to welcome Rashid Hussain to ABS as our new Business Development Executive, based in the Western U.S. Rashid has extensive experience in the markets we serve, as well as great legacy customer relationships in the West. He brings his customer focus, technical skills, and enthusiasm to our team as we continue to expand our ABS commercial footprint.”

Rashid was quoted as stating: "I am excited to reconnect with some of my previous contacts in the industry and assist ABS in their strategic vision to support our customers in the Diagnostics space. While I was at Thermo Fisher Scientific, I’ve known ABS to be a great value add partner to those in the Toxicology space so they can focus on patient care.”

About ABS

A leader in toxicology testing solutions, ABS is a laboratory equipment, service, and supply company. ABS provides value-added solutions to clinical laboratories, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and other testing laboratories. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.