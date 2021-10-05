Submit Release
Gaines County safety project begins Monday, October 11

GAINES COUNTY – TxDOT is set to begin a $8.8 million project to make safety improvements to more than 37 miles of US 62/385, from Seminole to Seagraves and US 62/180 from the western Seminole city limits to the New Mexico State Line.

“The project will install cable median barriers along US 62/385 and US 62/180 in Gaines County and is expected to enhance the overall safety of the roadways,” said Seve Sisneros, P.E, TxDOT Brownfield Area engineer. “Cable median barriers are designed to stop vehicles from crossing the open median and prevent the worst kinds of crashes, including head-on collisions.” 

To increase safety and reduce traffic conflict points, the project will also remove several crossovers along the project limits. US 62 traffic will see various shoulder and inside lane closures throughout the project’s duration, Sisneros noted.

“The project is scheduled to begin on October 11. General contractor, Gratiot Construction, LTD, from Richmond, Michigan, will begin work on US 62/385, with crews starting at Seagraves and working towards Seminole,” Sisneros said. “Motorists are advised to drive with caution when entering the work zone, slow down, pay attention and watch out for workers and equipment.”

The project’s completion date is scheduled for late-2021.

