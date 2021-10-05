Maintenance Scheduled On U.S. 59 Bridge In Panola County

ATLANTA – TxDOT announces that work on the southbound bridge over Martin Creek on U.S. Highway 59 in Panola County is planned for November.

The bridge maintenance plans were recently approved by the Texas Transportation Commission. The work will be performed by the low bidder, THK Construction of Longview for $310,940.

Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes said, “This work is being conducted as part of our bridge preventative maintenance program. While work is being performed, traffic will be restricted to one lane.”

Work should take about a month to complete.