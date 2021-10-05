Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,770 in the last 365 days.

Maintenance Scheduled On U.S. 59 Bridge In Panola County

ATLANTA – TxDOT announces that work on the southbound bridge over Martin Creek on U.S. Highway 59 in Panola County is planned for November.

The bridge maintenance plans were recently approved by the Texas Transportation Commission. The work will be performed by the low bidder, THK Construction of Longview for $310,940.

Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes said, “This work is being conducted as part of our bridge preventative maintenance program. While work is being performed, traffic will be restricted to one lane.”

Work should take about a month to complete.

You just read:

Maintenance Scheduled On U.S. 59 Bridge In Panola County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.