TxDOT's Amarillo District Wins Three TXAPA Awards

AMARILLO – TxDOT's Amarillo District, along with its contractors, was recently recognized for three paving projects at the 2021 Texas Quality Asphalt Pavement Awards at the 46th annual meeting of the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association. The overlay projects recognized were:

Category: Dense Grade Full Depth Medium Project: US 60, Carson County Contractor: R.K, Hall Construction, LTC https://youtu.be/i0cyH_7K_cA

Category: Dense Grade Full Depth Medium Project: Interstate 40, Potter County Contractor: R.K. Hall Construction, LTD https://youtu.be/1LRUOtZzDts

Category: Dense Grade Overlay Large Project: US 287, Armstrong County Contractor: Kiewit https://youtu.be/fkjuK0-YBtM

The Texas Asphalt Pavement Association is a full-service Association for the asphalt industry. It serves the needs of asphalt producers, contractors, liquid asphalt suppliers, and interested firms dedicated to improving and growing the asphalt industry. The Association is committed and dedicated to providing the services and information that keeps its member firms and the industry on the competitive edge.

