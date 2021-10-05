Entrex Carbon Market’s first COPRe transaction plans 1031 exchange

Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex Carbon Market is pleased to report an LOI has been executed to transact the first COPRe real estate property as a 1031 exchange for investors.

Universal Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:UNSS)

We have oversubscribed our PIPE offering by 150% and should close on our first COPRe transaction. It will be a great end of 2021 and an exciting launch into 2022.”” — Stephen H. Watkins