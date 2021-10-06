CRISPR Medicine News Establishes Advisory Board with Successful Tech Media CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- CRISPR Medicine News (CMN), the leading digital media company in CRISPR Medicine, announced today that Christina Blaagaard Collignon will be its first advisory board member, bringing with her strong media experience and success from the high-tech media field.
“We are thrilled to have Christina as the first member of the CMN Advisory Board. We are in a rapid growth phase right now with a leading position and increasing readership in the global CRISPR Medicine community. Christina brings many years of media experience and success in building up strong and viable business models for high tech media. We are looking forward to working with her to further develop CMN and secure future growth within this exciting field” says CMN founder, Jens-Ole Bock.
Commenting on the announcement, Christina Blaagaard Collignon says:
“CRISPR Medicine opens up to a world in which the need for continued sharing of views and information is vital. With its proven ability to venture further than traditional scientific publications, while still maintaining a higher in-depth level than broader media outlets, CMN holds the potential to create a unique community within its field.”
About Christina Blaagaard Collignon
Originally trained as a journalist and with a background in news reporting, Christina Blaagaard has spent over 20 years in the media through the disruption of an industry that was one of the first to be hit by the full force of digital transformation of both product and business model. She has worked in some of the biggest Danish and Scandinavian media organisations, now serving as CEO for Teknologiens Mediehus. She also serves on the board of trade organisations Danske Medier and Technology Denmark.
About CMN
CRISPR Medicine News is the leading news media company in CRISPR Medicine. Founded in 2019 by COBO Technologies, CMN has a global readership and a network of world-class scientists and industry professionals from the therapeutic gene-editing field. The mission is simple: to foster innovation and collaboration in the field of gene therapy and gene-editing by bringing better access to information and ideas. This mission is accomplished through in-depth interviews, news, and webinar coverage of the hottest topics in CRISPR, including delivery, safety, clinical trials, standards, regulations, and much more.
Jens-Ole Bock
“We are thrilled to have Christina as the first member of the CMN Advisory Board. We are in a rapid growth phase right now with a leading position and increasing readership in the global CRISPR Medicine community. Christina brings many years of media experience and success in building up strong and viable business models for high tech media. We are looking forward to working with her to further develop CMN and secure future growth within this exciting field” says CMN founder, Jens-Ole Bock.
Commenting on the announcement, Christina Blaagaard Collignon says:
“CRISPR Medicine opens up to a world in which the need for continued sharing of views and information is vital. With its proven ability to venture further than traditional scientific publications, while still maintaining a higher in-depth level than broader media outlets, CMN holds the potential to create a unique community within its field.”
About Christina Blaagaard Collignon
Originally trained as a journalist and with a background in news reporting, Christina Blaagaard has spent over 20 years in the media through the disruption of an industry that was one of the first to be hit by the full force of digital transformation of both product and business model. She has worked in some of the biggest Danish and Scandinavian media organisations, now serving as CEO for Teknologiens Mediehus. She also serves on the board of trade organisations Danske Medier and Technology Denmark.
About CMN
CRISPR Medicine News is the leading news media company in CRISPR Medicine. Founded in 2019 by COBO Technologies, CMN has a global readership and a network of world-class scientists and industry professionals from the therapeutic gene-editing field. The mission is simple: to foster innovation and collaboration in the field of gene therapy and gene-editing by bringing better access to information and ideas. This mission is accomplished through in-depth interviews, news, and webinar coverage of the hottest topics in CRISPR, including delivery, safety, clinical trials, standards, regulations, and much more.
Jens-Ole Bock
CRISPR Medicine Media Aps
email us here