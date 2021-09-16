CRISPR QC Company COBO Technologies Selected for Prestigious US Accelerator Program
Promising CRISPR QC service provider selected among hundreds of startups
In recent months, we have seen several US-based startups in the same segment with successful funding rounds, so we are very confident that this seed program will help us to secure funding”COPENHAGEN , DENMARK, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COBO Technologies, a European start-up company specialised in CRISPR QC services and products, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the successful US Accelerator, Newchip™.
— CEO and co-founder, Jens-Ole Bock
This intense funding accelerator program is a unique opportunity for COBO Technologies to be part of a vibrant start-up community, to learn from a team of very experienced mentors, and to further expand the investor relation network to secure both the upcoming seed round and future funding rounds.
COBO Technologies also announced earlier this week that it has entered a strategic partnership with the Danish CRO BioXpedia to develop new CRISPR QC solutions for clinical applications.
“The timing is perfect for COBO to enter into this US Accelerator Program and open up a seed round targeting the US investor environment. In recent months, we have seen several US-based startups in the same segment with successful funding rounds, so we are very confident that this seed program will help us to secure seed funding this year and also build the important investor relation network for future series and further expansion into the US market”, says COBO Technologies CEO and co-founder, Jens-Ole Bock.
About COBO Technologies
COBO Technologies is a fast-growing CRO specialised in services and products for quality control of gene-editing applications in research and pre-clinical fields. Today, the company supports customers globally with detailed DNA on- and off-target analysis and proteome profiling of cells, plants or animals modified with gene-editing tools such as CRISPR, ZFNs, Meganucleases and TALENs.
COBO Technologies also founded CRISPR Medicine News in 2019. CRISPR Medicine News is a rapidly-growing news media with a global readership and a network of world-class scientists and industry professionals from the therapeutic gene-editing field.
About Newchip
Newchip Accelerator is a remote, global startup accelerator program. Since 2019, Newchip has launched twelve unique cohorts per year into one of its three programs: Pre-Seed, Seed, or Series A. Qualified startups are interviewed and accepted on a rolling basis. The startups participate in a six month, remote program that comprises founders from over 35 countries. During the program, startup founders work closely with mentors and advisors, engage in mastermind sessions and leverage a vast partner network to prepare them to raise investment capital from angel investors, venture capital, and/or equity crowdfunding. At the end of the program, the startups present their companies to curated investor groups from around the world. The Newchip Accelerator portfolio is valued at over $5 billion, and includes more than 750 graduates that have collectively raised over $150 million in funding.
Jens-Ole Bock
COBO Technologies Aps
+45 24 20 72 21
jbock@cobotechnologies.com