Danish Companies Join Forces to Develop CRISPR QC Platform for Future Gene Therapies
There are now more than 100 clinical trials ongoing using a gene-editing tool (like CRISPR). With all these trials we see a growing need for more detailed QC of cells modified with gene-editing tools”COPENHAGEN , DENMARK , September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COBO Technologies and BioXpedia partner to develop and advance a new platform for QC analysis of CRISPR-edited cells. This platform is aimed at supporting the clinical development of future therapies using gene-editing tools such as CRISPR.
Today, COBO supports several hospitals, biotech and pharma companies, with its current CRISPR QC Service Platform for detailed DNA InDel mutation analysis and full proteome analysis of CRISPR-edited cells.
“There are now more than 100 clinical trials ongoing using a gene-editing tool (like CRISPR), and the initial safety data looks very promising. With all these trials we see a growing need for more detailed QC of cells modified with gene-editing tools. Our extensive knowledge in the CRISPR field, solid client network and well-established platforms combined with BioXpedia´s operational power, experience, and clinical understanding, will give us a strong position to develop the next level QC solutions for future gene therapies using tools like CRISPR", says Jens-Ole Bock, CEO and co-founder of COBO Technologies.
With the new strategic partnership, COBO and BioXpedia expect that the first QC service for the clinics will be available in 2022, and that this will focus on analysis of on- and off-target edits.
“BioXpedia sees great potential in joining forces with COBO Technologies. COBO’s deep insight into the clinical applications of CRISPR aligns with BioXpedia’s strong presence in the clinical research market, holding promise for a successful venture”, says Mogens Kruhøffer, CEO of BioXpedia”.
About COBO Technologies
COBO Technologies Aps is a fast-growing CRO specialised in services and products for quality control of genome-editing applications in research and pre-clinical fields. Today, the company supports customers globally with detailed DNA mutation analysis and proteome profiling of cells, plants or animals modified with genome-editing tools such as CRISPR, ZFNs, Meganucleases and TALENs.
For more details: https://cobotechnologies.com/
COBO also founded CRISPR Medicine News in 2019 – a leading global news media in CRISPR Medicine.
About BioXpedia
BioXpedia A/S is a contract research laboratory with a broad portfolio of analytical platforms within genomics, proteomics, and small molecule quantification. The company supports researchers through its extensive expertise within laboratory and data analyses, accelerating the progress of research projects from idea to validated data to benefit for the patients.
For more details: https://www.bioxpedia.com/
