Perfetti Van Melle Selects StayinFront TouchCG® Field Sales Technology to Drive Growth and Increase Market Share
LONDON, UK, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StayinFront, a global provider of mobile, cloud-based retail execution solutions, announced today that Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of confectionery and chewing gum, has deployed StayinFront TouchCG® technology to help drive growth and enhance the work of its UK field force teams.
For PVM, the StayinFront TouchCG® platform will ensure that field force team operations within the Grocery and Independents sectors are serviced appropriately, driving growth and supporting PVM’s market share in an increasingly competitive category.
StayinFront’s expertise in the consumer goods industry and ability to deliver a mobile selling and analytics platform, configurable to its in-store sales activities, were key factors in PVM’s selection process. StayinFront’s integrated analytics and reporting capabilities also provide managers with the data and insight to support and improve decision making and maximize in-store selling opportunities for retailers.
“The StayinFront solution has allowed us to re-arrange our field sales team to ensure we are optimizing resources to produce the best results,” said, Chris Rainbow, National Field Sales Manager at Perfetti Van Melle “Our main focus is to increase our market share in the confectionery category within the channel, and we believe StayinFront TouchCG® is the correct platform to help us achieve this.”
“We are honored to have been selected by PVM. We look forward to helping the company achieve its goal with our world-class retail execution solution,” Wayne Gallaway, Vice President and Managing Director, StayinFront EMEA.
“Our easy-to-use retail execution software will enable field teams to complete more tasks during store visits and track store performance with analytics, helping PVM to Know More, Do More and Sell More.”
About Perfetti Van Melle (PVM)
Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of confectionery and chewing gum with products and brands that are enjoyed in over 150 countries has 38 operating companies, 31 manufacturing facilities and employs over 17,000 people worldwide.
In the UK, PVM is best-known for leading global brands; Mentos, Fruittella, Smint and Chupa Chups.
About StayinFront
StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for Consumer Goods and Life Sciences organizations.
Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time, and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Know More, Do More, and Sell More.
Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand-alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit https://www.stayinfront.com/.
StayinFront Contact
Wayne Gallaway
Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA
wgallaway@stayinfront.com
+44 (0) 1494 429 560
Perfetti Van Melle Contact
pvm@mercieca.co.uk
Mehaique Nawaz
For PVM, the StayinFront TouchCG® platform will ensure that field force team operations within the Grocery and Independents sectors are serviced appropriately, driving growth and supporting PVM’s market share in an increasingly competitive category.
StayinFront’s expertise in the consumer goods industry and ability to deliver a mobile selling and analytics platform, configurable to its in-store sales activities, were key factors in PVM’s selection process. StayinFront’s integrated analytics and reporting capabilities also provide managers with the data and insight to support and improve decision making and maximize in-store selling opportunities for retailers.
“The StayinFront solution has allowed us to re-arrange our field sales team to ensure we are optimizing resources to produce the best results,” said, Chris Rainbow, National Field Sales Manager at Perfetti Van Melle “Our main focus is to increase our market share in the confectionery category within the channel, and we believe StayinFront TouchCG® is the correct platform to help us achieve this.”
“We are honored to have been selected by PVM. We look forward to helping the company achieve its goal with our world-class retail execution solution,” Wayne Gallaway, Vice President and Managing Director, StayinFront EMEA.
“Our easy-to-use retail execution software will enable field teams to complete more tasks during store visits and track store performance with analytics, helping PVM to Know More, Do More and Sell More.”
About Perfetti Van Melle (PVM)
Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of confectionery and chewing gum with products and brands that are enjoyed in over 150 countries has 38 operating companies, 31 manufacturing facilities and employs over 17,000 people worldwide.
In the UK, PVM is best-known for leading global brands; Mentos, Fruittella, Smint and Chupa Chups.
About StayinFront
StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for Consumer Goods and Life Sciences organizations.
Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time, and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Know More, Do More, and Sell More.
Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand-alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit https://www.stayinfront.com/.
StayinFront Contact
Wayne Gallaway
Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA
wgallaway@stayinfront.com
+44 (0) 1494 429 560
Perfetti Van Melle Contact
pvm@mercieca.co.uk
Mehaique Nawaz
StayinFront
email us here