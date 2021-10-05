St. Johnsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Assault/Disorderly Conduct/Simple Assault

Submit Release
CASE#: 21A404920

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Colin Connery                          

STATION:     St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/5/2021 at 2232 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Groton, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

 

VICTIM/OFFENDER    Keith Hatch                                            

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM/OFFENDER: James Rogers

AGE: 31

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Massachusetts

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 4th, 2021 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a family fight in the town of Groton, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Keith Hatch and James Rogers assaulted each other numerous times and engaged in violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior. Both Hatch and Rogers were cited into Caledonia County Criminal Court, Hatch was also taken to NERC for detox.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    December 6th, 2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

