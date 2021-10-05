St. Johnsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Assault/Disorderly Conduct/Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404920
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/5/2021 at 2232 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Groton, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
VICTIM/OFFENDER Keith Hatch
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM/OFFENDER: James Rogers
AGE: 31
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Massachusetts
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 4th, 2021 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a family fight in the town of Groton, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Keith Hatch and James Rogers assaulted each other numerous times and engaged in violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior. Both Hatch and Rogers were cited into Caledonia County Criminal Court, Hatch was also taken to NERC for detox.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: December 6th, 2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.