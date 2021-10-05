St. Johnsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Assault/Disorderly Conduct/Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A404920

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/5/2021 at 2232 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Groton, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

VICTIM/OFFENDER Keith Hatch

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM/OFFENDER: James Rogers

AGE: 31

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Massachusetts

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 4th, 2021 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a family fight in the town of Groton, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Keith Hatch and James Rogers assaulted each other numerous times and engaged in violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior. Both Hatch and Rogers were cited into Caledonia County Criminal Court, Hatch was also taken to NERC for detox.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: December 6th, 2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

