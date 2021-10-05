Japan Now Ready to Embrace the MCX Revolution
The adoption of disruptive MCX technology is imminent through Softil’s enabling technology says Akio Ogiso, Softil’s Business Development Director for Japan
The main MCX beneficials will be the public service, aerospace and defense, railways, energy and the automotive industries.”TOKYO AND TEL AVIV, JAPAN AND ISRAEL, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Government of Japan, “Technology and innovation are a foundation of Japan’s competitive edge. Innovative technologies and ideas are changing the way people live, and contribute to the world.”
— Akio Ogiso, Softil’s Business Development Director for Japan
When it comes to the projected annual $26 billion mission-critical communications (MCX) industry, Japan’s technology companies are now poised to help first responder agencies (fire, ambulance, police) across the country to work better and save more lives through the applied use of smart MCX technology and equipment.
Japan has long been a global leader in mobile communications. Its landmark innovations include the first commercial mobile browser-based web service, the first mobile email, and the first handsets with cameras. This culture of innovation created a thriving ecosystem and fueled the successful expansion of Japanese industry.
Japan’s networks are now looking to begin the next technology journey following other disruptive innovations such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT).
So what is behind Japan’s imminent adoption of MCX technology?
Akio Ogiso, Softil’s Business Development Director for Japan, points to the answer: “Japan's critical infrastructures have long been based on the traditional technologies of a few companies. For example, Japan's railroads - possibly the best in the world- use old communication technology to support it but can now be enhanced through the adoption of MCX technology.”
He cites other South East Asian countries such as South Korea that are now gaining from MCX technology through MCX-enabled control rooms and the always-connected smart, ruggedized handsets of drivers in trains travelling at speeds in excess of 250 kmph.
“Japan’s energy sector can also benefit from MCX technologies and critical infrastructure companies can achieve higher operational efficiencies and lower energy costs to consumers through MCX technology,” adds Ogiso.
… New Revenue Streams
According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global mission critical communication market is projected to reach an approximate valuation of USD 26.66 billion by 2025, growing at a 10.5% CAGR over the period 2019-2025.
The main MCX beneficials will be the public service, aerospace and defence, railways, energy and the automotive industries. The huge demand for MCX technology from handheld and ruggedized device manufacturers, MCX/LMR gateways vendors , dispatch and command and control consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment will also push market growth.
And then the rising uptake of cross-platform client frameworks to develop IP-based mission-critical voice and video communications over LTE (VoLTE and ViLTE) solutions substantiates the projected market size.
This worldwide demand (driven by US FirstNet, UK ESN, South Korea SafeNet, and more) creates a unique opportunity also for Japanese communication solution vendors not only to sell locally, but also to offer their solutions to countries worldwide where MCX is already a reality (SK, US, UK, EU and many more).
… Nationwide introduction program
Softil is already supplying IP communication technologies to key Japanese vendors including Fujitsu, Hitachi, Iwatsu Electric, Panasonic, SONY and many others.
Softil’s Ogiso is now leading a new nationwide MCX introduction program for Japan’s technology companies supplying mobile communications equipment for its internal and external markets. This program highlights how Japanese companies can quickly compete with their global competitors through the adoption of Softil’s enabling MCX software development kit called BEEHD.
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 16 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more.
Many leading innovators around the world have chosen to work with Softil – Siemens Mobility, Capita, Hanswell, and Daeyoun to name just a few. Japan’s technology companies, such as handheld, dual-mode and in-vehicle device manufacturers, private LTE solution providers, control room vendors - can generate new revenue streams by joining the MCX revolution in the shortest timeframe. Time is of the essence.
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 800 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
Ends
Hugh Paterson
Whoosh PR
+44 7465962446
email us here