MENA Fintech Association partners with Africa Fintech Summit to support trans-continental financial technology

This exciting new partnership will support the trans-continental fintech ecosystem between Africa and the Middle East.

Africa Fintech Summit is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with the MENA Fintech Association to support AFTSCairo summit this November.

[W]e are thrilled to learn the renowned African Fintech Summit is now taking place in Cairo, Egypt and we see this summit as an additional nexus of the region's phenomenal fintech exposure...”
— Nameer Khan, Chairman of MENA Fintech Association
CAIRO, EGYPT, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa Fintech Summit is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with the MENA Fintech Association to collaborate on AFTSCairo to be held on November 16th-17th, 2021.

The thesis behind AFTSCairo has always been to better bridge the gap too often separating the fintech industry in Sub-Saharan Africa from the North African ecosystem. With the assistance of the MENA Fintech Association, we are happy to continue and expand this mission to better connect the two ecosystems while welding a deeper connection between Africa and the Middle East through the conduit of Egypt.

Financial technology is a phenomenal adhesive between regions, countries and people. This collaboration sets forth to prove that fintech can be a switch board for the world and there is no better place on Earth to showcase fintech’s capabilities than here in Egypt, the confluence of the world’s two most populous continents.

Africa Fintech Summit Lead Organizer and the Director of Insights at Dedalus Global, Andrew Barden, expressed his excitement about the announcement by stating, “We are very happy to be working together with the MENA Fintech Association to achieve a more unified and equitable financial technology industry across both the Middle East and Africa. This partnership will assist in strengthening the connections between Sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa while taking that one step further to include the Middle East.”

“As an inclusive association that fosters an open dialogue for the MENA region, we are thrilled to learn the renowned African Fintech Summit is now taking place in Cairo, Egypt and we see this summit as an additional nexus of the region's phenomenal fintech exposure and still a largely untapped goldmine for the global fintech world. We are excited to be partnering with the Africa Fintech Summit to provide value to both our members and the entire global fintech ecosystem,” stated Nameer Khan, Chairman of the MENA Fintech Association.

Tickets are on-sale now through October 4th for both in-person and virtual attendance at Africa Fintech Summit Cairo 2021. You can save an additional 25% on your ticket with the promo code ‘MFTA25’!

