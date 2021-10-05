Major Arena Soccer League and SCCG Management Partner on Sports Betting for the MASL

MASL and SCCG Logos on a field of grass

Major Arena Soccer League and SCCG Management announced today a partnership where SCCG and its CEO, Stephen Crystal, will consult on sports betting for the MASL

Live sport content in North America and worldwide is at the intersection of combining with sports gambling. Stephen Crystal and SCCG is at the forefront of that industry..”
— Shep Messing, Chairman of the MASL

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal of SCCG Management and leadership of the the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today a partnership to bring MASL events to the US sports betting industry.

The Major Arena Soccer League represents 16 teams across the United States and Mexico. The game is one of the fastest and most skilled version of soccer played indoors. The quick turnovers and high scoring games represents a high temp made for broadcast game. The 2021-22 season kicks off in November. Icons in the soccer world; Shep Messing, Keith Tozer and JP Dellacamera lead a new executive MASL leadership team.

Shep Messing, Chairman of the MASL commented, “Live sport content in North America and worldwide is at the intersection of combining with sports gambling. Stephen Crystal and SCCG is at the forefront of that industry, and we are excited to partner with him to find the best opportunities for the Major Arena Soccer League”

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management said of the partnership, “We are focused on broadening the options of US sports betting by opening up engagement to the largest possible set of sports fans. Sport in the US is a big tent, and our work with MASL helps drive this important aspect of industry growth.”

M Style Marketing, a leading strategy firm, played an integral role in facilitating the partnership between the organizations.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT
SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.
Site: https://sccgmanagement.com

ABOUT THE MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico, and players from over 15 countries. The MASL is currently incorporated as a 501(c)6 not for profit corporation formed to promote the business and sport of indoor soccer.

Pete Richmire
MASL - Communications
(253)278.0035 | prichmire@maslsoccer.com
Site: https://maslsoccer.com

ABOUT M STYLE MARKETING
M Style Marketing is a global strategy, marketing and branding firm working with leading companies in sports, entertainment and licensing. The firm’s expertise extends into the top echelons of teams, leagues, entertainment properties and top consumer brands. With a full-service strategy, branding and social team, M Style is known for developing award-winning international programs.

info@mstylemarketing.com | MstyleMarketing.com | Twitter: @MstyleMarketing

CONTACT

Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354
About

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

