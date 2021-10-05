Submit Release
Trade Show: Medical Taiwan 2021Oct14

StartOctober 14, 2021 8:00 AM MSTEndOctober 16, 2021 8:00 AM MST

Do you have a medical or healthcare-oriented business? Medical Taiwan 2021 may be a good opportunity for you to grow your business in Asia.

Medical Taiwan is one of the most comprehensive medical and healthcare B2B and B2C events, providing participants the opportunity to discover or strengthen existing relationships with buyers in Taiwan, China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

The event will take place on October 14-16 and Idaho’s trade representative, Eddie Yen, who is based in Taiwan can represent your company at the trade show for you given current travel restrictions.

Contact Sharon Adams at sharon.adams@commerce.idaho.gov for questions.

Learn more about the event. 

