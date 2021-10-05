Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment & Criminal Threatening
CASE#:21A303857
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/30/2021 at 1934 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 14 East Calais, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment & Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Marshall Hartman
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Calais, VT
VICTIM: Jaden Sterling
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a suspicious male acting erratically on VT RT 14 in East Calais, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Hartman had threatened Sterling with a firearm. Hartman’s actions led to numerous other charges. Hartman was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/05/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
