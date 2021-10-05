Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment & Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:21A303857

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                  

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/30/2021 at 1934 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 14 East Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment & Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Marshall Hartman                   

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Calais, VT  

 

VICTIM: Jaden Sterling

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a suspicious male acting erratically on VT RT 14 in East Calais, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Hartman had threatened Sterling with a firearm. Hartman’s actions led to numerous other charges. Hartman was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/05/2021 1230 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov

 

