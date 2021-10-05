American Stories Entertainment, Inc Is Taking Steps for A Public Listing
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Stories Entertainment Inc., is an entertainment company focused on the production of TV shows and documentaries that are distributed through its revolutionary streaming platform, is pleased to announce that it is in the process of submitting it's application for listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB").
The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions.
With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.
Robert Cefail, CEO of the Company commented, "We are pleased to have initiated the process to list our common shares on the OTCQB as part of our strategy on building our awareness to a broader range of institutional and retail investors as we continue to meet the milestones of producing and distributing over 100 episodes of it programming in its first 12 months of operation. It is also important to provide liquidity if needed to the investors that helped us early"
The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the company will keep its shareholders up to date on the status of the application.
The Company is also "testing the waters(1)" to gauge investor interest in a potential upcoming offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. You may indicate an interest in the potential offering by emailing us at investorrelations@americanstoriesentertainment.com.
About American Stories Entertainment Inc.
American Stories Entertainment Inc., a company that produces and distributes TV programming through it's own streaming platform.
Learn more at: www.AmericanStoriesEntertainment.com/
(1) No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through a regulated crowdfunding platform.
For more information, please contact:
Robert Cefail
American Stories Entertainment Inc.
investorsrelations@AmericanStoriesEntertainment.com
