Traffic Signals Planned For Intersections in Greenwood and Odessa

ODESSA – A project to install two sets of traffic signals – one at an intersection in Odessa and another at an intersection in Greenwood -- will be taking place for the next several months. Overhead lighting will also be placed in 10 locations in five counties.

In Greenwood, traffic signals will be installed on FM 307 at the intersection of County Road 1090. That work is scheduled to start later this week.

In Odessa, traffic signals will be installed on both service roads of Highway 191 at Billy Hext Road. That work is scheduled to start later this month.

Lane closures will be kept to a minimum and will be relatively short duration when they are in place. It is difficult to predict an exact schedule since work will be going on in several locations at the same time. Follow @TxDOTOdessa on Twitter for updates. You can also subscribe to the district’s email traffic alerts by emailing Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov.

Locations to get overhead lighting improvements include:

>> Midland County: (three locations) Business Interstate 20 at County Road 1310; FM 307 at County Road 1050; and FM 1379 at County Road 120.

>> Ector County: (three locations) Highway 385 at Mescalero Drive; Highway 385 at Calcutta Street; and FM 2020 (University Boulevard) at Knox Avenue.

>> Andrews County: (two locations) Highway 385 at County Road 8000; and Highway 115 at Loop 1910 on the west side of Andrews.

>> Crane County: FM 1233 at FM 1601.

>> Ward County: FM 1776 at County Road 371.

Most of the overhead lighting work will be done off the road and will have minimal impact on traffic.

A reduced speed limit may be in place in work areas. Motorists are asked to obey all warning signs and to slow down in work zones.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

Willis Electric Co. of Abilene won the project with a low bid of $1.74 million.