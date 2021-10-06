Northern Composites to Display at CAMX in Dallas, October 19-21 Exhibit Halls D-F — M102.

Northern Composites Featuring Vacuum Bagging Films, Carbon Fiber Materials, PrePreg Materials at CAMX

HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Composites, a distributor of premium quality composite and process materials, and a manufacturer of Northern Composites branded vacuum bagging materials and accessories will be displaying at CAMX in Dallas, Texas, October 19-21, 2021. You can find them at Exhibit Halls D-F — M102.

Northern Composites, A Krayden Company, is your source for premium quality process materials. Northern Composites' global technical sales staff, which now includes Krayden and numbers over 60, are available to assist you with your next custom project. The Company has grown by anticipating market trends, delivering quality materials on time, providing excellent technical help and developing a variety of proprietary products to meet customers' changing needs.

Northern Composites distributes materials for Henkel, Precision Fabrics Group, BGF Industries, PTM&W, ITW, American Fiber & Finishing and Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing, and is a manufacturer's representative for Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites. With their partnership with Krayden, Inc., it also allows customers to access adhesives, sealants and specialty chemicals from 3M, Bostik, Dow, Henkel, Huntsman, LORD, Permabond, Plexus, Sika, HB Fuller and more.

CAMX, the composites and advanced materials expo, brings together the leaders of science and business to connect those creating materials and the developers of future products.

Visit the Northern Composites booth at Exhibit Halls D-F — M102 and discover how we can customize your next project by using our our Process Materials, Kitting and Custom Cutting Services.