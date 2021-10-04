Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Law To Reform Conservatorships In California After Troubling Britney Spears Case

The California law aims to close loopholes in a system that lawmakers say lacks accountability and transparency. Among other things, it will require nonprofessional conservators who oversee an estate valued at more than a million dollars to register as a professional, to provide training and transparency.
