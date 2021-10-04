IUB Offices to Close Early on October 5, 2021

The Iowa Utilities Board will be closing its offices at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, to allow employees to attend the visitation and funeral service of former IUB employee Ellen Shaw. Ellen assisted industry stakeholders and utility customers for many years at the IUB, having worked in both the Regulatory Analysis and Customer Service sections, and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband and a daughter. Read Ellen's obituary here.
