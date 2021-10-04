Do you have information about the James Norris homicide?

CROSS CITY, FLA. – Agents continue to pursue leads in the 1974 homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. The case is believed to be one of the oldest active homicide cases in Florida and is Dixie County’s oldest case. Investigators believe persons living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case.On the morning of October 4, 1974, San Francisco resident James Norris arrived by commercial flight in Miami. He was traveling under the alias Richard Gunning. The investigation shows that Norris traveled to Citrus County, Florida, to purchase marijuana from an organization operating in that county. The investigation has uncovered the names of members of that organization.

Norris was carrying a large amount of cash with the intention of purchasing Colombian-grade marijuana that was not at the time available in California. That afternoon, Norris mailed a postcard to his family from Inglis, Florida. That was the last contact his family had with him. On April 16, 1976, a bulldozer operator cutting through the woods off U.S. Highway 19 in northern Dixie County, near the Taylor County line, came upon skeletal remains. The body remained unidentified until 2011 when advances in DNA allowed the remains of James Norris to be positively identified. The Norris family has established a website and Facebook page with more information about their search for what happened to James Norris, www.whokilledjamesnorris.com and https://www.facebook.com/WhoKilledJamesNorris/. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001