ZE PowerGroup Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing for the Third Year in a Row
Business Intelligence Group Recognized the Company’s Phenomenal Efforts Yet Again at the 2021 Annual Stratus Awards.
ZE is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group has awarded ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing as a part of their annual business award program. The organization seeks to identify companies, products, and people that leverage cloud technologies to offer unique solutions.
ZE Cloud is an award-winning private cloud solution offering secure, efficient, fully automated data management services for enterprise clients. It provides all the hardware and pre-requisite software licenses (Oracle, etc.) required to support the target architecture and related services to ensure the ZEMA™ data solution is regularly monitored, updated, and optimized from a configuration perspective.
Composed of Hosted Services and Managed Services, ZE Cloud provides clients with a turn-key solution and ZEMA™ access. It is ideal for organizations requiring high-volume data aggregation and analytics with optimal security, flexibility, scalability, cost savings, and workflow control or customization.
“ZE is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, the Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations, and executives.”
“I am so proud of our employees and partners for their innovation and hard work. As a company, we are dedicated to providing best-in-class data management and cloud solutions for leading data-driven organizations worldwide. Hence, this recognition is truly an honour,” said Nader El-Ramly, Chief Product Officer at ZE PowerGroup.
“Our customers rely on ZE for their high-performing data management and analytics requirements by connecting traders, risk managers, and business analysts to ZEMA to gain insights and make informed business decisions. We congratulate other winners of the Stratus Awards who are transforming the world as we know it. I’m sure that our respective technologies will continue to lead the industry,” continued Nader.
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA
Established in 1995, ZE aims to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries by providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities.
ZE was declared the Best Data Management Firm 2021 Canadian Business and ranked 9th in the 2021 Chart of Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2020 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud for the second year and continues to be recognized as the winner of the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year Award.
ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group (BIG) was founded to recognize true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the BIG programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
