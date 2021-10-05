Remedy Psychiatry Adds Children and Adolescent Online Psychiatry to Existing Suite of Services

Dr. Kirsten Thompson, M.D., Founder, CEO/ Supervising Psychiatrist, Remedy Psychiatry Remedy Psychiatry Logo

California-based telepsychiatry addresses growing gap in Children’s Mental Health Care with personalized care at rates affordable for those under or uninsured.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California-based telepsychiatry company, Remedy, announces the addition of mental health medication care options for children and teens who currently reside in the state of California. Founded by Dr. Kirsten Thompson in July 2020, Remedy has been successfully treating adults online for the widest range of psychiatric symptoms including depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, ADHD, bipolar disorder and more, with all available medications. The expansion of personalized, affordable online psychiatry to help children and teens (aged 6-17) in California is an exciting first step as Remedy ramps up to expand care to other states in the near future.

In the United States, 1 in 3 children suffer from a mental health disorder. These disorders can be caused by a number of things, including genetics and family history, traumatic life events such as abuse or neglect, environmental factors like poverty or violence in the home, and stressful life transitions. Anxiety, depression, and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are the most common mental health problems affecting children and teens. Remedy aims to combat these startling statistics, one patient at a time by providing top-notch mental health care, at prices that are affordable.

“Mental, behavioral, and developmental disorders begin in early childhood. And research shows that 4 out of 5 children suffering from those symptoms are never seen by a mental health professional. We want to help change that with a trusted, expert, affordable online psychiatry option for parents and their children,” explains Dr. Kirsten Thompson, Founder, CEO and Psychiatrist at Remedy.

To prepare for the expansion, Remedy has brought in some incredible doctors. Their child psychiatry team is supervised by Dr. Scott Hunter, M.D. who is triple board-certified in general, child & adolescent, and addiction psychiatry. He is a staff psychiatrist for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s Juvenile Justice Mental Health Program and also has a private practice in Pacific Palisades. Additionally, Dr. Hunter teaches addiction psychiatry at USC and UCLA, and has presented multiple times at national professional meetings on a range of topics including motivational interviewing and addiction.

"It generally takes months to see a prescriber in child psychiatry. Access to child psychiatry is bad across the socioeconomic spectrum,” states Dr. Scott Hunter. “Timely service is not available. At Remedy, we're changing that.”

While Remedy specializes in medication management care, Dr. Hunter and the team will collaborate with a child’s therapist or primary care provider, with guardian approval, to provide the best care to the patient.

Remedy Psychiatry is currently accepting new patients at their web site: www.RemedyPsychiatry.com with the cost of care for adults set at $179 for the initial comprehensive, 50-minute consultation. The cost of care for children and teens is $199 for the initial 50-minute consultation. This also includes a first full month of care. Then adult patients will pay $89 per month, and $99 per month for children and teens, beginning the second month. Both plans include unlimited, ongoing proactive care which includes unlimited video appointments, unlimited 1:1 provider messaging and symptom tracking with no long-term commitments. In both instances, the cost of medication is not included, but can be covered by a patient’s insurance if they have it. If not, Remedy can help patients find low-cost prescriptions at a pharmacy nearest them.

