Husted, InnovateOhio Announce BMV Online Reprint Option

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Lt. Governor Jon Husted and InnovateOhio announced today that the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will now provide individuals with valid Ohio credentials the ability to order one reprint of their driver license or identification card (ID) online.

Previously, customers could only obtain a driver license or ID renewal by visiting a Deputy Registrar location. This new service will save an average of 500,000 visits to Deputy Registrar agencies per year.

“This priority project of InnovateOhio is another example of our work to change the culture of state government to be more customer-service friendly,” said Lt. Governor Husted, Director of InnovateOhio. “Instead of having to take a trip to the BMV, customers can now order an exact reprint of their license from the convenience of their home.”

A reprint is an exact copy of the last-issued credential, with no changes to an individual’s personal information. Customers may order an exact reprint of their driver license or ID by visiting “BMV Online Services,” selecting “DL/ID Reprint,” then logging in.

“We are constantly evaluating, improving, and enhancing the overall customer experience by providing our customers with as many innovative options as possible that better meet their diverse needs,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charles Norman.

The service is unavailable to customers who need to make changes to their name, address, or other identifiers on their license. In this instance, customers must visit a Deputy Registrar License Agency. Only one reprint is available between the initial issuance and renewal of an Ohio credential or between renewals of an Ohio credential.

If customers need to visit their local BMV, they can take advantage of “Get In Line, Online”, another of BMV’s time-saving customer service innovations. “Get In Line, Online” is a virtual queuing system that allows customers to check into the deputy registrar location online and advance in line without physically waiting in the office.

Today's announcement is another part of InnovateOhio’s mission to look at every state service with a focus on the customer’s experience. In addition to this project, InnovateOhio has worked with the Ohio BMV on “Get In Line, Online” and the launch of a vastly improved, more user-friendly BMV website. The redesign allows Ohio customers to have a faster, easier and more streamlined experience when they are using this resource.