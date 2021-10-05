Nolij Consulting Intensifies Commitment to Future-Readiness with Recent Technology Partnerships
The Health IT leader launches 10 new alliances and enables clients to experience the future
Our partnership strategy over the past year has been rooted in a deep commitment to ensuring our clients are future-ready”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolij Consulting (Nolij, pronounced ‘knowledge’), a leader in federal and commercial IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned business, announces that it has finalized ten product partnerships in 2021. These strategic moves enable Nolij to bring the latest in innovative, future-forward technology to its clients.
— Nolij Consulting’s Chairwoman, CEO, and President, Ashley Mehta
Among Nolij’s most recent partnerships are Atlassian, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Botprise, Cignet, Micro Focus, Microsoft, NeuVector, Sainapse, Techforce.ai, and UiPath. Stemming from Silicon Valley-based next-gen and legacy providers, each organization brings robust, innovative technological tools to propel Nolij clients forward.
Each organization was carefully selected for the specific solutions they offer and the innovative value they deliver to Nolij clients:
• Atlassian provides collaboration solutions that help teams plan, test, and deploy software projects. Atlassian was specifically chosen for its 'open-work' environment and approach. This method focused on breaking silos down and maximizing efficiency and productivity, promotes agile methodologies, and drives new outcomes for Nolij’s clients. They also provide solutions for customer incident resolutions, visual and document collaborations for teams.
• Sainapse is an AI Operations IT Service Management (ITSM) tool that delivers robust capabilities. A platform comprised of several other platforms, Sainapse’s solutions integrate into all systems of record that companies use to deliver service (i.e., help desk, information, knowledge) using an InfoChannel and leveraging an AI algorithm to form the roadway to knowledge bases. Sainapse’s solutions have resulted in an 80% drop in time to solve customer issues through its automatic ability to triage IT tickets without the need for human intervention.
• Techforce.ai brings a future-ready Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform that is focused on the intelligent side of automation. Techforce offers a range of Intelligent Assistants, such as CX Ninja, HR Holly, Supplier Sam, and IT Knight, to help companies solve problems quickly. Nolij selected Techforce.ai for its innovative approach to intelligent automation that delivers a 70% lower cost of ownership over standard automation tools and saves organizations approximately 400,000+ manual hours overall.
This focus on driving expanded value to clients through the strategic harnessing of technological innovation has been a priority for Nolij as an organization throughout 2021. This approach also deepens the company’s footprint and capabilities as it grows within the federal as well as commercial sector, another strategic objective Nolij has embraced over the past year. Nolij has also continued to expand its role as a trailblazer in cybersecurity in its recent Cyber Nolij joint venture.
“Our partnership strategy over the past year has been rooted in a deep commitment to ensuring our clients are future-ready,” Nolij Consulting’s Chairwoman, CEO, and President, Ashley Mehta said. “Today is established, but tomorrow and what lies ahead are where organizations should place their focus. This most recent round of partnerships cements Nolij’s position as that forward-looking expert arming our clients with the capabilities and technological tools they need to secure a confident, successful future. Through these partnerships, we give our clients the ability to experience the future, today.”
For additional information about Nolij’s most recent partnerships, please visit https://nolijconsulting.com/partners/.
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors. To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.
