AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA begins Fall funding campaign also now on sale at Lulu.com by DANIEL P QUINN

Photo by Kevin Kramer

Award Beyond The Curve Festival, Paris, France

Collage Imagery Arts

FANGS TO RICHES offers a great many indictments of American culture... with gusto... it would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience. You're a very talented man.
— Olympia Dukakis
William Carlos Williams Center featured a staged reading of AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA with Ellen Lanese, Anthony Spaldo, Eric Hafen and Don Zirilli in Rutherford, NJ. Their performances echoed our work on SACCO & VANZETTI, THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS, and FRANKINCENSE.

By so doing we honored the plays written by Williams for The Living Theatre. Members of the audience included Sanjay Agnihotri who published GLORIA V in Local Knowledge, Nancy Ralph, and wine professor Anthony Verdoni. They travelled far and wide from Neptune, Manhattan and Morristown to Rutherford. We thank them all. On the web the writing of Daniel P Quinn is also published on Substack and Word Press on a regular basis which also showcases his blogs on The New York Times.

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA for sale at Lulu.com. Essay's on Substack; Word Press; and blogs in The New York Times.

We now have a Fall Campaign to raise money from $25- $2,500- for our New Projects Fund. All checks must be payable to Fractured Atlas online or by check. Our link is here: https://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419

We have also appeared at The Plant in NYC; Fair Lawn Library, Meadowlands Museum, Italian American Museum in NYC; KILKENNY ALEHOUSE, BIRICCHINO; The Landmark Tavern; JOHN JAY COLLEGE; St Benedict's Prep, and an astounding experience of the Philadelphia Orchestra in a rousing performance for our group at NJPAC.

Our Awards: The Irish Institute, Short Play Festival, OBIE Award as co-producer, + Making History from City of Paterson, NJ.

PR in The Montclair Times, The Irish Echo, + The Record. Honoring Labor : http://irishecho.com/2012/08/honoring-labor/ as well.

Olympia Dukakis admired FANGS TO RICHES which is now part of AMERICAN OHANTASMAGORIA.
"FANGS TO RICHES offers "a great many indictments of American culture... If performed with gusto... it would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience. You're a very talented man. " Olympia Dukakis.
FANGS TO RICHES includes the Texas re-enactment on the anniversary of Hiroshima bombing. THE ROCKING CHAIR explores life and death all part of AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA for Century 21.

View your comment
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/12/opinion/senate-cryptocurrency.html#commentsContainer&permid=114074387:114074387

Completed my Trilogy AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) in 2020. It ends in chaos with a cameo appearance by djt.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/18/theater/theater-in-trump-era.html#commentsContainer&permid=111169831:111169831

The size of Indonesia... Dark money !!! Who has the KEYS to this weapon ? The anonymous PARTY that swarmed into his last film. Does China control this ? The world mafia ? Speculative cash ?Bogus real estate deals ?

American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com), by Daniel P. Quinn
$40.00, Now less 15% off. Add to Wish List

Newark, Italy + Me. (Paperback) By Daniel P. Quinn
$19.99, Add to Wish List (Lulu.com)
Now less 15% off.






Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

