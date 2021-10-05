AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA begins Fall funding campaign also now on sale at Lulu.com by DANIEL P QUINN
FANGS TO RICHES offers a great many indictments of American culture... with gusto... it would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience. You're a very talented man. "”RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore the new world in American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com) as it takes center stage with Newark, Italy and me both at Lulu.com.
— Olympia Dukakis
American Phantasmagoria By Daniel P Quinn, Designed by Kevin Kramer (Lulu.com).
William Carlos Williams Center featured a staged reading of AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA with Ellen Lanese, Anthony Spaldo, Eric Hafen and Don Zirilli in Rutherford, NJ. Their performances echoed our work on SACCO & VANZETTI, THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS, and FRANKINCENSE.
By so doing we honored the plays written by Williams for The Living Theatre. Members of the audience included Sanjay Agnihotri who published GLORIA V in Local Knowledge, Nancy Ralph, and wine professor Anthony Verdoni. They travelled far and wide from Neptune, Manhattan and Morristown to Rutherford. We thank them all. On the web the writing of Daniel P Quinn is also published on Substack and Word Press on a regular basis which also showcases his blogs on The New York Times.
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA for sale at 15% Off via TRICK15 | on Lulu.com. Essay's on Substack; Word Press; and blogs in The New York Times.
We now have a Fall Campaign to raise money from $25- $2,500- for our New Projects Fund. All checks must be payable to Fractured Atlas online or by check. Our link is here: https://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419
We have also appeared at The Plant in NYC; Fair Lawn Library, Meadowlands Museum, Italian American Museum in NYC; KILKENNY ALEHOUSE, BIRICCHINO; The Landmark Tavern; JOHN JAY COLLEGE; St Benedict's Prep, and an astounding experience of the Philadelphia Orchestra in a rousing performance for our group at NJPAC.
Our Awards: The Irish Institute, Short Play Festival, OBIE Award as co-producer, + Making History from City of Paterson, NJ.
PR in The Montclair Times, The Irish Echo, + The Record. Honoring Labor : http://irishecho.com/2012/08/honoring-labor/ as well.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
Olympia Dukakis admired FANGS TO RICHES which is now part of AMERICAN OHANTASMAGORIA.
"FANGS TO RICHES offers "a great many indictments of American culture... If performed with gusto... it would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience. You're a very talented man. " Olympia Dukakis.
FANGS TO RICHES includes the Texas re-enactment on the anniversary of Hiroshima bombing. THE ROCKING CHAIR explores life and death all part of AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA for Century 21.
Completed my Trilogy AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) in 2020. It ends in chaos with a cameo appearance by djt.
The size of Indonesia... Dark money !!! Who has the KEYS to this weapon ? The anonymous PARTY that swarmed into his last film. Does China control this ? The world mafia ? Speculative cash ?Bogus real estate deals ?
American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com), by Daniel P. Quinn
Newark, Italy + Me. (Paperback) By Daniel P. Quinn
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
