Crews will be paving Interchange Road in Rock Springs, closing Sunset Blvd. to local traffic only.

Rock Springs, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman & High Country Construction will begin paving operations on Interchange Road on Monday, October 4. Due to the nature of the work, Sunset Blvd (South I-80 Service Road) will be closed to through-traffic. Access to the Water Reclamation Facility will only be accessible by detour for local traffic only on the west end of the intersection.

The east end closure will be set up on the west side of the UPS Customer Center, so businesses on the east end of Sunset Blvd will be fully accessible during the closure. The west end closure will be set up on the west side of Interchange Road. Residents wishing to access W Bar K trailer court are recommended to take exit 99 off I-80. The closure should last roughly a month.

The Interchange (Gookin) bridge over Interstate 80 was demolished in late June and crews are working on the new interchange and connector to Blairtown Road in Rock Springs near the Water Reclamation Facility.

The scope of the project includes replacing an existing bridge over the interstate to provide a higher vertical clearance, constructing eastbound and westbound ramps with continuous acceleration/deceleration lanes to Dewar Drive and building a new overpass structure over the Union Pacific Railroad for access to the industrial park.

WYDOT is partnering with the city of Rock Springs, as well as Sweetwater County to complete the project. The completion date for this project is set for June 30, 2023.

WYDOT received a $14 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to construct a new interchange and reconstruct and expand Interchange Road from Foothill Blvd. south to Blairtown Road. The $14 million grant WYDOT received is part of the $1.5 billion INFRA grant program, which is part of the federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act. Although WYDOT will receive $14 million, the total cost of the project is just under $30 million.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

For more information contact Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, at 307-352-3065.