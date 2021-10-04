Submit Release
Powerball Soars to $685 Million

Excitement causes jackpot to be raised before tonight’s drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – The Powerball group (MUSL) raised the previous $670 million jackpot for  tonight’s drawing to $685 million due to increased play.  Tonight’s Powerball®  jackpot is the 6th largest in the game’s history.

Powerball jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment (cash value). The cash value of tonight’s jackpot is an estimated $485.5 million. This is the 41st draw in the jackpot run.

Other jackpots are growing as well.  Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $45 million, and the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 has reached an estimated $135,000.  

Monday Morning Winners

The Mississippi Lottery headquarters already has been bustling this morning as winners visit to claim their prizes, including:

  • $150,000: A Washington County woman won on a Powerball ticket purchased at Double Quick #109 at 509 Highway 82 East in Greenville.
  • $50,000: A Marion County player won on a Powerball ticket purchased at B-Kwik #13 at 757 Highway 98 Bypass in Columbia.
  • $30,000: A New Albany woman won a Strike It Rich scratch-off game purchased at Devasya Enterprises at 414 Highway 15 South in New Albany.
  • $2,000: A Gautier woman won on a Power 2x scratch-off game purchased at Quickserve at 2218 Ladnier Road in Gautier.

New Games Tomorrow

Tomorrow, new scratch-off games will be available at all approved Mississippi Lottery retailers, including the second $20 scratch-off game, $500,000 Bonus Multiplier. Additionally, Jack-O-Lantern Cash also will be available for $2.

###

