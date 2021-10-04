Tru Earth’s CEO Brad Liski named Retail Category Leader for Canada’s 2022 Clean50 Awards
Recognized for have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past 2 yearsVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru Earth® is pleased to announce its CEO & Co-Founder is now a Clean50 honouree. This prestigious list showcases individuals that are selected from 16 diverse categories that transcend industries, academia, different levels of government, thought leaders and advocates, and are based on accomplishments delivered over the prior two years. Tru Earth & Brad Liski have been named the category leader for Retail & Consumer Products. The leader in each of the 16 categories is also declared to be part of the Clean16, depicting those 16 Honourees as the top contributor in their respective categories.
“It’s clear from the nominations we received that Canadians care very much about sustainability, climate action, and the environment” said the program’s Executive Director Gavin Pitchford. “Each year we have had an increasing number of nominees, but this year we went over the top, and reached a new record of over 1,000 individuals, drawn from every province and territory, before determining these 16 individuals to be the leaders in each of their individual categories.”
CEO & Co-Founder Brad Liski says, “I am humbled to accept this year’s Clean16 award in the Retail & Consumer Products category. I congratulate all the other winners and the giant strides they are making to advance the cause of sustainability. It is with thanks to our entire staff and our customers, the #TruChangeMakers, for working with us to achieve this great accomplishment. We hope our collective efforts will inspire other Canadians to take similar action. As our first ever environmental award, we know that this is just the beginning of what we can accomplish when we all work together to make true lasting change that helps save the planet.”
This award recognizes not only Brad Liski’s personal accomplishments but also the steps Tru Earth are taking to reduce their carbon footprint. Tru Earth’s standout efforts to reduce carbon emissions via the Climate Smart Business Inc. program assisted in securing this honour. Their data collection with Climate Smart began in early 2020 to create the reduction plan and track changes in emissions as they grow and develop. Tru Earth has already made major changes to further their reduction by switching distribution from air to marine and truck to rail.
Along with the reduction plan, Tru Earth’s commitment to eradicating plastic and donating to communities across the globe set them apart. Every 32-load package of Tru Earth detergent sold eliminates one plastic jug and every new subscription triggers the donation of 32 loads of laundry to front-line workers, food banks and those in need. Since the start of the pandemic, 10 million laundry loads have been donated to families in need across the globe – a $5,300,000 retail value ($5.3 Million)! Purchases made by the #TruEarthMovement™ helped Tru Earth reach another huge milestone by eliminating 5 million plastic jugs from landfills and oceans! Those two numbers are predicted to triple in the next two years and quadruple in the next four. The current target is to eliminate 20 million jugs and donate 30 million loads.
ABOUT TRU EARTH:
Tru Earth® based in Vancouver, Canada is a leading eco-friendly household product company committed to eliminating plastic from landfills and oceans. At its core, you’ll discover that Tru Earth, is actually a movement (#TruEarthMovement™). The Tru Earth team joins more than a half a million equally committed people in 66 countries to combat the 645 billion plastic household product containers dumped in landfills and oceans globally each year.
Our customers are #TruChangeMakers™, disrupting the multi-billion-dollar household product industry, reducing carbon emissions by up to 94% and caring for the health of the planet and their families.
Tru Earth’s suite of products and planned launches come with our pledge to provide #TruChangeMakers with laundry, bathroom and kitchen products they need to make a substantial impact on the health of our world. To do our part, we promise to match all first-time subscriptions by donating to families in need across the globe. Because at Tru Earth, we know many small hinges can swing very, very big doors.
For more information on joining the movement or to purchase our products, please visit https://www.tru.earth, connect with us on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/truearthmovement
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truearthmovement
Twitter: https://twitter.com/truearthlaundry
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/truearthmovement
Anita Spiller
Mazuma Media inc
+1 905-599-0477
email us here