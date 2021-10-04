Brothers All Natural Launches 1oz Freeze-Dried Fuji Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps

Brothers All Natural Apple and Mango 1oz Pouches Brothers All Natural

Brothers All Natural is excited to announce the launch of our 1 oz. Freeze-Dried Fuji Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps. Now available in a large, sharable pouch.

We are excited to add two additional flavors to the portfolio. The Success of strawberry one-ounce bags, along with many requests from both retailers and consumers was the catalyst for expansion.” — Robert Larsen, Director of Sales at Brothers All Natural.