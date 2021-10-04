Brothers All Natural Launches 1oz Freeze-Dried Fuji Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps
Brothers All Natural is excited to announce the launch of our 1 oz. Freeze-Dried Fuji Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps. Now available in a large, sharable pouch.
— Robert Larsen, Director of Sales at Brothers All Natural.
Our Fuji Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps are a convenient and fun way to eat your fruit, making them the perfect, anytime snack! The fruit is freeze-dried, a gentle dehydration process used for preservation of high-quality foods, keeping nutrients, flavor and texture intact! Our light and deliciously crispy fruits go great in recipes, lunchboxes, or simply as a tasty snack on the go!
One bag of 1 oz. Freeze-Dried Fuji Apple Fruit Crisps is equivalent to two and two-thirds cups of fresh fruit, more than the full amount of fruit that the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines advises to consume per day. An entire 1 oz. bag contains just 110 calories!
Also containing just 110 calories, one bag of 1 oz. Freeze-Dried Mango is equivalent to one and one-half cups of fresh fruit. Our Freeze-Dried Fuji Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps are peanut-free, tree-nut free, soy-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, Kosher, and non-GMO.
“We are excited to add two additional flavors to the portfolio.” shares Robert Larsen, Director of Sales at Brothers All Natural. “The Success of strawberry one-ounce bags, along with many requests from both retailers and consumers was the catalyst for expansion. We look forward to continued success in this rapidly growing area.”
The initial launch of Brothers All Natural 1 oz. Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps can be purchased directly on BrothersAllNatural.com in 1 oz. (28 grams) bags. Our Fruit Crisps are bursting with sweet flavor and make healthy snacking not only easy, but more importantly, tasty!
Brothers International Food, LLC
Brothers International Food, LLC is a privately-owned company based in Rochester, New York with offices in Shanghai, China, and Quito, Ecuador. The company was founded in 2000 by brothers Travis and Matthew Betters, whose family have been passionately involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years. Brothers International has two operating divisions: Healthy Snacks (under the Brothers All Natural and Harvester Farms brands) and Ingredients Division. Brothers International Food Ingredients Division is a full-service direct importer, distributor and supplier of bulk packaged ingredients for the food and beverage industry. Brothers All Natural is the only Disney licensee to produce freeze-dried products for over ten years, and when introduced was named Disney’s Best New Product of the Year. We consistently donate products to Food Link Rochester, Warrior Food Project, North Texas Food Bank and to the Ronald McDonald/Tom Golisano Children’s Hospital.
