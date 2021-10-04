Doctors Launch "Universal Meals," Safe and Tasty for All Health Concerns, Allergies, Cultures, Religious Traditions
Celebrity Chef Conducts Taste Test with 2,800+ Dartmouth Students at Oct. 6 Harvest DinnerHANOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Launch of Universal Meals during the Dartmouth College New England Harvest Dinner
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reporters may sample food and talk with chefs and students sampling the meals for the first time.
WHERE: Dartmouth College, Class of 1953 Commons, 6 Mass Row, Hanover, NH
WHY: More people than ever have a specific diet due to health reasons, environmental or humane concerns, allergies, or cultural or religious traditions. The free Universal Meals program was designed to meet these needs. For the first time, everyone has a seat at the table.
Universal Meals was designed for both the kitchen and the consumer. The program is made for schools and colleges, hotels and businesses, airports, hospitals and long-term care facilities, restaurants, and others.
WHO: Chef Dustin Harder, the Vegan Roadie of TV’s Food Network, and author of "The Simply Vegan Cookbook," a Forbes “best cookbooks,” will share Universal Meals’ Brussels and Black Bean Tacos with thousands of Dartmouth students at the school’s Harvest Dinner. Dartmouth College’s Beth Rosenberger, RDN, dietitian and nutritionist, will be on hand to discuss how Dartmouth is incorporating Universal Meals into its food service program.
Universal Meals is a program of the Physicians Committee, a nonprofit of more than 17,000 doctors.
DETAILS: The Universal Meals program includes...
1. Recipes developed by the Culinary Institute of America and Spork Foods, Inc., designed to appeal to virtually everyone, regardless of their dietary requirements.
2. Tips on how to adapt your kitchen’s current offerings to become Universal Meals.
3. Gorgeous recipe photos that are compatible for digital and print use.
4. Free marketing materials to advertise Universal Meals to your clientele.
Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is a nonprofit organization that promotes preventive medicine, conducts clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and effectiveness in education and research.
Dartmouth Dining’s mission is to create a community experience in an inclusive environment that nurtures the culture of engagement, education, and sustainability while providing service excellence. As a Dartmouth College-operated department, they recognize that dining is an important part of campus life and they strive to create an outstanding experience for every guest, every day.
