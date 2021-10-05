Provivi® Appoints New CFO and President of Americas
Eduardo Sein is named Chief Financial Officer and Paul Kuc, having served as CFO since 2017, will now preside over Provivi’s business in the Americas.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provivi® Inc ("Provivi"), an emerging crop protection company using pheromones to protect crops from major damaging insects, announced today the appointments of Eduardo Sein as Chief Financial Officer and Paul Kuc as President of Americas, effective immediately.
As CFO, Eduardo will spearhead the company's financial activities and accounting practices. He will drive the company's overall business operations, partner with the global leadership team to manage risk and compliance, and strengthen Provivi’s financial performance and long-term plan for strategic international expansion.
"I am thrilled to welcome Eduardo to our leadership team," said Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder and CEO. "His deep and extensive experience navigating the challenges of multinational growth will be a true asset for the company. I am confident his strong mix of strategic and tactical skills will be foundational in Provivi moving forward to become a global leader in AgTech."
Eduardo brings over 25 years of experience across international business in various industries, including Healthcare, Pharma, IT/SaaS, FMCG, and Agriculture. In his most recent role as Vice President and Head of Finance Consumer Health North America at Bayer, after serving in multiple roles for seven years, he oversaw improvements in revenue and sales strategy and annual financial metrics. Previously, Eduardo has held executive financial positions with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Microsoft, and Procter & Gamble. Eduardo received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana (IBERO) and additional degrees from Harvard Business School and The Wharton School. Eduardo is also a Certified Internal Auditor from the IIA in the United States.
"I am greatly impressed with what Provivi is accomplishing in the AgTech industry," said Eduardo. "In joining the talented leadership team, I look forward to further strengthening the company's financial growth on a global scale."
Eduardo succeeds Paul Kuc, who has served as the Provivi CFO since September 2017. In his newly appointed role as President of Americas, Paul will be heading Provivi's business in the US, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.
"We owe a great deal to Paul, who built a strong, international finance and accounting team that saw us through our Series B1, B2, C1, and C2. He has been integral to our company growth and will continue shaping Provivi's trajectory as he now leads efforts in our Americas business," said Pedro.
"Paul brings broad experience as a leader in the agribusiness sector in Latin America, mainly Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico," said Juan Lombana, Chief Commercial Officer. "His knowledge in corporations and start-ups will allow us to accelerate our business development and market penetration in the region."
"I welcome Eduardo to the Provivi team and feel honored to start my new role," said Paul. "I am thrilled to deploy my skills and use my experience to help farmers accelerate the adoption of Provivi products, implement sustainable agricultural practices, and scale up fast commercialization of our products in the important region of the Americas."
About Provivi
We are a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world.
Provivi is developing a family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone solutions, creating a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Pheromones are substances that serve as highly selective attractants for insects, allowing the control of harmful pests while preserving beneficial insects. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
