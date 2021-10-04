Troop F Weekly Report 09-27 to 10-03-21

Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT
Date: 9/29/2021
Town: MAPLETON
Trooper: TR. RIDER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider responded to a residence on Hanson Lake for a 911 call of a man that had walked into the house. No one knew who the man was, and the two females locked themselves in a back bedroom. PIPD sent a unit to the residence where it was near the town line. Trooper’s and Officer’s from PIPD searched the residence but did not locate anyone inside the home.
Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL
Date: 9/30/2021
Town: masardis
Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Masardis when he observed a vehicle that had an expired inspection sticker 2018/2019. Tr. Castonguay conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the operator. The vehicle was determined to have false attached plates. The operator had a warrant for his arrest. Tr. Castonguay placed the man under arrest for the warrant and issued summonses for Violation of conditions of release, False Attachment of plates. The man was transported to Ashland PD where he was released on bail.
Incident Type: DRUGS, VCR
Date: 10/1/2021
Town: Benedicta tw
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay had just cleared some road debris from the interstate in the northbound lane when he observed a pickup pass by him that had defective suspension. Tr. Castonguay conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Tr. Castonguay learned that the operator was on bail for drug charges and that he could be searched at any time. Tr. Castonguay along with Cpl. Quint conducted a search of the man and his vehicle. Tr. Castonguay seized prescription pills that were on his person. The man was issued summonses for his violations and was released.
Incident Type: Theft
Date: 10/01/2021
Town: Perham
Trooper: Tr. Martin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin met with a Perham resident when he reported the theft of his wood splitter. The piece of equipment had been stored on the man’s property and it appeared that the machine had been stolen sometime in the last 3 weeks. The investigation is ongoing.
Incident Type: Warrant Arrest
Date: 10/01/2021
Town: Presque Isle
Trooper: Tr. Martin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin served a subpoena to a woman in Presque Isle and in doing so, learned that the woman had a warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear on traffic related charges. The woman was arrested without incident, posted bail for her charges, and was then released from custody.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 10/03/2021
Town: Hodgdon
Trooper: Tr. Cotton
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Hodgdon when he noticed the vehicle had a defective exhaust. The operator of the vehicle noticed Tr. Cotton was preparing to pull him over and attempted to hide on a side road. The man was unsuccessful in his attempt to hide and Tr. Cotton’s investigation revealed that the man’s license was suspended and had been revoked as a habitual offender. The man was charged with the violation and a licensed operator was allowed to take the vehicle from the scene.
Incident Type: PURSUIT
Date: 9/28/2021
Town: bridgewater
Trooper: Tr. Mahon
Brief Synopsis: On 09-28-21 at approximately 0800 hrs., Tr. Mahon attempted to stop Jennifer Rice, age 39 of Houlton for speeding and complaints on her operation. Tr. Mahon observed Rice at speeds approaching 100 mph on Rt 1 in Monticello and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Rice refused to stop, instead speeding up continuing north. Tr. Mahon continued to pursue Rice at speeds from 90 to 100 as she traveled north on RT 1 and then turning up Rt 1A in Mars Hill. Lt. Harris intercepted the pursuit on Rt 1A in Easton and was able to impede Rice by staying in front of her, slowing her down and ultimately Rice pulled into a driveway and stopped, where she was arrested without any further resistance. Rice was charged with Eluding, Criminal Speed, Driving to Endanger and Failure to Stop and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.
Incident Type: THEFT
Date: 9/28/2021
Town: Oakfield
Trooper: tr. mahon
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon received a theft report from a residence in Oakfield. The victim reported he noticed someone had taken his 100 Lb. propane tank in July and wanted to advise local law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.
Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL
Date: 9/28/2021
Town: island falls
Trooper: tr. sylvia
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia conducted a bail check on a 28-year old Island Falls man who had three active sets of conditions. The man provided a urine sample and tested positive for several drugs. The man was issued a summons for VCR Class E.
Incident Type: WARRANT
Date: 9/29/2021
Town: perham
Trooper: tr. curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to a suspicious incident of a woman passed out in the driveway of a residence. The woman was given medical attention by a local ambulance and not transported. Tr. Curtin identified a male subject at the residence who had a no bail warrant for his arrest reference to several charges. Tr. Curtin took the 56-year old Perham man into custody without incident and he was transported to ACJ.
Incident Type: ASSAULT
Date: 10/03/2021
Town: van buren
Trooper: cpl. casavant
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant took a report of an assault that occurred in Van Buren between two men. The caller advised a male subject had assaulted him at his house. The caller waited until the man left before calling and provided Cpl. Casavant with two different first names and no last name for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.