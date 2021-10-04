Troop F Weekly Report 09-27 to 10-03-21

Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

Date: 9/29/2021

Town: MAPLETON

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider responded to a residence on Hanson Lake for a 911 call of a man that had walked into the house. No one knew who the man was, and the two females locked themselves in a back bedroom. PIPD sent a unit to the residence where it was near the town line. Trooper’s and Officer’s from PIPD searched the residence but did not locate anyone inside the home.

Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL

Date: 9/30/2021

Town: masardis

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Masardis when he observed a vehicle that had an expired inspection sticker 2018/2019. Tr. Castonguay conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the operator. The vehicle was determined to have false attached plates. The operator had a warrant for his arrest. Tr. Castonguay placed the man under arrest for the warrant and issued summonses for Violation of conditions of release, False Attachment of plates. The man was transported to Ashland PD where he was released on bail.

Incident Type: DRUGS, VCR

Date: 10/1/2021

Town: Benedicta tw

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay had just cleared some road debris from the interstate in the northbound lane when he observed a pickup pass by him that had defective suspension. Tr. Castonguay conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Tr. Castonguay learned that the operator was on bail for drug charges and that he could be searched at any time. Tr. Castonguay along with Cpl. Quint conducted a search of the man and his vehicle. Tr. Castonguay seized prescription pills that were on his person. The man was issued summonses for his violations and was released.

Incident Type: Theft

Date: 10/01/2021

Town: Perham

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin met with a Perham resident when he reported the theft of his wood splitter. The piece of equipment had been stored on the man’s property and it appeared that the machine had been stolen sometime in the last 3 weeks. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: Warrant Arrest

Date: 10/01/2021

Town: Presque Isle

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin served a subpoena to a woman in Presque Isle and in doing so, learned that the woman had a warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear on traffic related charges. The woman was arrested without incident, posted bail for her charges, and was then released from custody.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 10/03/2021

Town: Hodgdon

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Hodgdon when he noticed the vehicle had a defective exhaust. The operator of the vehicle noticed Tr. Cotton was preparing to pull him over and attempted to hide on a side road. The man was unsuccessful in his attempt to hide and Tr. Cotton’s investigation revealed that the man’s license was suspended and had been revoked as a habitual offender. The man was charged with the violation and a licensed operator was allowed to take the vehicle from the scene.

Incident Type: PURSUIT

Date: 9/28/2021

Town: bridgewater

Trooper: Tr. Mahon

Brief Synopsis: On 09-28-21 at approximately 0800 hrs., Tr. Mahon attempted to stop Jennifer Rice, age 39 of Houlton for speeding and complaints on her operation. Tr. Mahon observed Rice at speeds approaching 100 mph on Rt 1 in Monticello and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Rice refused to stop, instead speeding up continuing north. Tr. Mahon continued to pursue Rice at speeds from 90 to 100 as she traveled north on RT 1 and then turning up Rt 1A in Mars Hill. Lt. Harris intercepted the pursuit on Rt 1A in Easton and was able to impede Rice by staying in front of her, slowing her down and ultimately Rice pulled into a driveway and stopped, where she was arrested without any further resistance. Rice was charged with Eluding, Criminal Speed, Driving to Endanger and Failure to Stop and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/28/2021

Town: Oakfield

Trooper: tr. mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon received a theft report from a residence in Oakfield. The victim reported he noticed someone had taken his 100 Lb. propane tank in July and wanted to advise local law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL

Date: 9/28/2021

Town: island falls

Trooper: tr. sylvia

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia conducted a bail check on a 28-year old Island Falls man who had three active sets of conditions. The man provided a urine sample and tested positive for several drugs. The man was issued a summons for VCR Class E.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 9/29/2021

Town: perham

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to a suspicious incident of a woman passed out in the driveway of a residence. The woman was given medical attention by a local ambulance and not transported. Tr. Curtin identified a male subject at the residence who had a no bail warrant for his arrest reference to several charges. Tr. Curtin took the 56-year old Perham man into custody without incident and he was transported to ACJ.

Incident Type: ASSAULT

Date: 10/03/2021

Town: van buren

Trooper: cpl. casavant