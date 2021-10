# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 2

09-27-21

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Julie Johnson (56) of Machias for leaving the scene after she hit a parked car in front of the Cigarette Shopper in Machias and left.

09-29-21

Corporal Jeff Taylor responded to a theft complaint in Lamoine where a white trailer was reported stolen in the past week. Investigation continues.

10-02-21